Brent Key Hints At Possible Quarterback Change for Georgia Tech Ahead of Louisville Game

Not a lot is going right for Georgia Tech this season, and until recently, the Yellow Jackets were getting decent quarterback play from Alberto Mendoza. However, the game against Pittsburgh was challenging for him, as he only had 16 completions for 81 yards and fumbled four times, losing two of them. It was his worst game of the season, and he was benched for Grady Adamson during the loss to the Panthers.

Adamson did not play a lot better. He finished the game 6-for-17 for 62 yards, but did add 63 yards on the ground. He gave the offense their best spark of the night, although Georgia Tech still lost by 23 points and never had a chance to win the game.

So what will the Yellow Jackets do this weekend against Louisville? Will they stick with Mendoza or will they give Adamson the first start of his collegiate career?

Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key had this to say about the situation today at his press conference:

“Grady's come in the last two weeks and given us a jolt of energy. It's always a lot easier coming off the bench as the guy, but uh, we'll sit down on Thursday and make a decision Thursday evening as a staff on who goes out and gives us the best opportunity to win this football game. That's at all positions,” said Key.

Will a quarterback change help?

Oct 31, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Grady Adamson (9) rushes for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you are 2-6, anything should be on the table, and while I don't think that Mendoza has been the biggest problem for Georgia Tech, he has not significantly improved their chances of winning either. Adamson could give them a better running threat at the position.

But he still might struggle because Georgia Tech's offensive line has been one of the worst in the country and there has not been a consistent running game behind the quarterback. The weapons are there with Jordan Allen, Dalen Penson, and Kevin Roche Jr, this will be a tough spot for Adamson to succeed.

There is a chance that he could have a strong game on Saturday against the Cardinals. They do not have an elite defense and have given up big games to opposing offenses. If Adamson is the quarterback, he could have a chance to succeed, and there is not a lot of film on how the Yello w Jackets plan to use him.

But Georgia Tech is going to need a lot more than just better quarterback play and that is something that Key talked about today as well:

“Look, there's things that have to change. All right. There are things that will change, but I do not by any means think that the program is broke. The program is not functioning worth a damn right now. All right. On the field, right? That's on me to make the necessary adjustments, tweaks, changes, whatever it is, right? For it to improve and play to the level, and I talk about standards, to the standard that everyone out there that wears white and gold expects, including myself,” said Key.

Will Georgia Tech stick with Mendoza or go with Adamson this weekend against one of the ACC's best teams?