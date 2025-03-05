Brent Key Reiterates His Belief That Georgia Tech Has The Best Quarterback Room In The Country
It is hard to build good quarterback depth in today's college football landscape of the transfer portal and NIL. Keeping a talented backup is a challenge in this environment, but Georgia Tech has managed to pull it off. The Yellow Jackets have one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country in Haynes King, but last season saw freshman Aaron Philo emerge as the future of the position for Georgia Tech. Philo played well in wins over Miami and NC State to end the season and with both players back, Georgia Tech has little concern about the most important position on the field.
Yesterday after spring practice, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key talked about his quarterback room and made a claim that it is the best in the country, something that he has said multiple times this offseason:
"Well, I mean, I've said this and I'm not afraid to say this publicly. I mean, I do believe we have the best quarterback room in the country. I mean, with all guys returning, the competition that they have day to day. I mean, it's great from the quarterback room to the offensive meetings, the offensive unit rooms, all of the, really across the board. I mean, look, you don't do some of the things Haynes did last year. You don't have Aaron Philo in there competing. And you're not able to come in if you're Aaron Philo and compete the way he did last year if it wasn't for the other guys and for Haynes and for Graham Knowles. And when you talk to somebody, it's changed the way they look and the way they throw the ball. I mean, you know, Graham's got as much upside as anybody. So we've got a really good room there. Uh, fully expect these guys to compete every single day from now until the last snap of the last game of the season."
Two of Georgia Tech's five losses came with King out of the lineup. When he came back, he split time with Philo in wins over Miami and NC State, before playing his normal full-time snaps against the Bulldogs. Philo played the majority of snaps in the win over the Wolfpack. Philo finished the game 19-33 for 265 yards as well as 57 yards rushing and led the game-winning drive.
How good was Philo? He finished as the highest-graded quarterback in the entire country in week 13 according to PFF (Pro Football Focus). Philo earned a 93.7 grade (top in the country) and a 93.3 passing grade (3rd in the country).
In an article from earlier in the offseason, 247Sports Carter Bahns listed King as a dark horse Heisman candidate:
"If Haynes King was healthy all year, there is no telling how special of a season this would have been for both himself and Georgia Tech. The fifth-year veteran took a major leap as a passer, going from an ACC-high 16 interceptions last season to just one on 236 pass attempts all year. That is not to mention his game-changing ability on the ground. Georgia saw firsthand how much King improved in Year 2 with the Yellow Jackets when he racked up 413 total yards and five touchdowns in their eight-overtime thriller. A healthy 2025 without a step backward would put him in the Heisman conversation."
It is hard to argue there are many quarterback rooms as set at Georgia Tech's, both for next year and for the future. Next season has a chance at being special for Georgia Tech and both King and Philo are reasons for optimism.
Additional Links
Brent Key Shares What Led Him To Hire Blake Gideon As The New Defensive Coordinator Of The Yellow Jackets
Instant Takeaways From Georgia Tech Basketball's Win Over Miami
Georgia Tech Basketball Clinches First-Round Bye in ACC Tournament With Win Over Miami