Brent Key Shares What Led Him To Hire Blake Gideon As The New Defensive Coordinator Of The Yellow Jackets
Around a month before spring practice was set to begin for Brent Key and Georgia Tech, he had to make a defensive coordinator hire. Tyler Santucci was taking a job with the Baltimore Ravens after spending one year with Georgia Tech and Key moved quickly to replace him. Less than a week later, Texas assistant coach Blake Gideion was hired to be the new defensive coordinator for the Yellow Jackets.
Yesterday after practice, Key spoke with the media and detailed what led him to hire Gideon:
"Yeah, I mean, vetted through a lot of different people. Brought several people in and had some really good candidates out there. I think when (Tyler Santucci) told the staff, first of all, I wanna thank Tyler for the job he did this past year. There was zero ill feelings to someone that accomplishes what their dreams are, whatever it is. And he told the staff on Saturday night, started making calls to people. And about 11:30 that night, I called Blake. And one thing we hung up about a little after 1 in the morning. So as people know, I love to talk on the phone. I mean, when I can't stand it. And you end up talking for an hour and a half to somebody. You'll be like-minded in everything around the game. Didn't get into a lot of X's and O's. Just got into a lot of beliefs and how it was brought up and what he believes in, and it was a carbon copy.
But it was a very specific thing we were looking for in a D-Coordinator. And we wanted to continue to play, and I made very, very clear that I wanted to continue to be able to play our front the way we've played our front and develop our guys up front and stop the run. All right, that's what it's got to continue to progress. All right, and then have combinations on the back ends, coordinators back end driven that can be a be a walk -around coordinator and have his hands in all facets. I think Cory Peoples has developed on the staff over the last year as much as any coach we have and really been proud of Cory and happy for him and to see his progression over the last year as a coach and a recruiter, but then to have someone else that's calling from back end and be able to play the same style of front, right? You could then tweak the back end coverages, you know, make it simple for guys, make it a great teacher, someone that has a presence, can walk in a room, players can respect them, and Blake checked all those boxes."
Gideon comes to Georgia Tech after four seasons (2021-24) as safeties coach at his alma mater, Texas. He was promoted to the Longhorns’ associate head coach for defense in 2024. In his four seasons at Texas, he helped increase the Longhorns’ win totals from five to eight to 12 to 13, with UT advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinals in both 2023 and ’24.
He was named the 2024 National Defensive Backs Coach of the Year by Football Scoop after Texas finished the season ranked among the top 10 nationally in interceptions (No. 1 – 22), passing yards allowed per attempt (No. 1 – 5.69), passing efficiency defense (No. 2 – 104.56), takeaways (No. 2 – 31), total defense (No. 3 – 283.4 ypg), scoring defense (No. 3 – 15.3 ppg), red zone defense (No. 3 - .692), yards allowed per play (No. 3 – 4.4), passing defense (No. 7 – 173.8 ypg) and third down defense (No. 8 - .314).
Individually, Gideon developed safety Michael Taffe, who arrived at UT as a walk-on and finished his career as a first-team all-American, and all-Southeastern Conference safety Andrew Mukuba. He also aided in the development of 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron.
“My family and I are excited to come to The Flats and join the Georgia Tech football family,” Gideon said. “I’m grateful to Coach Key for this opportunity and looking forward to working with him, the great staff that he’s assembled and an outstanding group of talented players. The future of Tech football is bright and I can’t wait to get to work.”
Prior to his four seasons at Texas, Gideon spent one season apiece coaching the nickel backs and serving as special teams coordinator at Ole Miss (2020) and Houston (2019). In his lone season at Houston, he was named Football Scoop’s National Special Teams Coordinator of the Year.
Gideon spent the 2018 season in Atlanta as cornerbacks coach at Georgia State, which followed two seasons as defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator at Western Carolina (2016-17). In just two seasons at WCU, he coached four all-Southern Conference selections, including all-American Marvin Tillman and NFL draft pick Keion Crossen.
Gideon began his coaching career as a quality control assistant at Florida in 2014, followed by a season as a graduate assistant at Auburn in 2015. He worked with the secondary at both stops.
As a player, Gideon was one of the most decorated defensive backs in Texas history from 2008-11. A four-year starter at safety, he helped lead the Longhorns to an appearance in the 2010 National Championship Game and wins in the 2009 Fiesta Bowl and 2011 Holiday Bowl. UT also won the 2009 Big 12 title, had 13- and 12-win seasons in 2008 and 2009, respectively, and finished ranked in the top five nationally both seasons (No. 3 in 2008 and No. 2 in 2009). Individually, he posted 276 tackles, 10 interceptions, 20 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt over four collegiate seasons. He was a four-time honorable-mention all-Big 12 selection, a freshman all-American in 2008, a two-time team captain and a two-time member of the athletics director’s honor roll.
