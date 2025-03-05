Georgia Tech Basketball Clinches First-Round Bye in ACC Tournament With Win Over Miami
After winning eight of their last 11 games, including a win over Miami tonight, Georgia Tech has clinched a bye in the first round of the ACC Tournament. The Yellow Jackets dominated the Hurricanes tonight and there was never a doubt about who was going to come out on top.
It was senior night at McCamish Pavilion and Lance Terry finished out his career in style, leading Georgia Tech with 31 points on 12-19 shooting and 6-11 from three. Baye Ndongo continued to play well, scoring 22 points and pulling in eight rebounds, Nait George had a near triple-double with 10 points, 11 assistsm and seven rebounds, and Duncan Powell finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. It was another all-around team win for Georgia Tech and it has earned them a first round bye.
Now what?
It is still mathmatically possible for Georgia Tech to get to the No. 7 seed, but they will have to beat Wake Forest on Saturday and they need Stanford to lose their last two games. Stanford faces Notre Dame tomorrow and Louisville. If the Cardinal were to lose to Notre Dame tomorrow, they will enter Saturday's game vs Louisville as heavy underdogs. Being the No. 7 seed would have its advantages for Georgia Tech as well. They would likely avoid facing Duke in the quarterfinals if they were to win and the Blue Devils do in fact end up with the No. 1 seed in the Tournament. While facing either Clemson or Louisville would of course be tough, Georgia Tech has shown they can beat those teams and neither one of them has Cooper Flagg.
Over a month ago, it did not seem like this would be a possibility for Georgia Tech, but now they avoid playing in the first round of the conference tournament and head into Charlotte with some momentum. Let's see what happens from here, but Damon Stoudamire's team is dangerous down the stretch.
