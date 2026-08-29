Brent Key's History in Season Openers and What It Means For Week One vs Colorado

Heading into his fourth season as the head coach of his alma mater, we have a solid sample size of what Brent Key has done in season openers.

Key is 2-1 in season openers, and it could be 3-0 if not for a second-half collapse against Louisville in 2023. The Yellow Jackets were leading the Cardinals 28-13 at halftime of Brent Key's official debut as the full-time head coach of the program, but Louisville outscored them 26-6 in the second half of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and was able to come away with an important win.

But that is ancient history.

Since then, Key has won his last two season openers, and they have both been memorable. In 2024, he took his program to Ireland to face then No. 10 Florida State, and Aidan Birr was able to hit a game-winning field goal against the Seminoles in what was a back-and-forth affair.

And then there was last season in Boulder.

Georgia Tech turned the ball over on its first three possessions, but still found a way to win the game thanks to Haynes King and a powerful rushing attack. The game was tied 20-20 heading into the final minutes before King broke off a big run for the go-ahead touchdown and sealed the game.

Since the opening loss to Louisville in 2023, Key and Georgia Tech have looked better in season openers, though they came out very prepared in that game. The difference in the last two games is that Georgia Tech has adjusted well in the last two games, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Against Florida State, Georgia Tech gave up an opening drive touchdown, but the unit turned things around and adjusted to what the Seminoles were doing. Despite turning the ball over three times on their first three possessions, Georgia Tech only allowed seven points off those turnovers and found a groove.

But every season opener is different. In each of the last two, both Georgia Tech victories, the other team has come out firing and scoring on their opening possession, giving the Yellow Jackets some adversity to face early on. They have responded by coming back to win the games in close fashion, showing poise down the stretch.

Given the newness of both teams, it would not be a shocker if Colorado were able to have some success early on in the game.

What the last two season openers should tell you though is that Key will have his team ready to face that adversity and able to overcome it.

What might be more interesting, if you take just the past three season openers into account, is how Georgia Tech would respond if they can out clicking like they did in 2023. The offense for Georgia Tech was a mystery to opponents then, and they had a transfer quarterback making his first start for the program. The Yellow Jackets offense was electric in the first half, but trailed off after Louisville made adjustments.

Three games is a small sample size and perhaps they all mean nothing, especially in this day and age of college football where rosters are so different each season. But there are small things that are noticeable from the past season openers that might be telling about how Thursday night will play out.