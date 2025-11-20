Brent Key Updates Georgia Tech's Injury Report Ahead of Saturday's Game vs Pittsburgh
It was a close call on Saturday, but No. 16 Georgia Tech found a way to keep its CFP and ACC Championship hopes alive by overcoming a 28-17 4th quarter deficit at Boston College. The Yellow Jackets now have a massive showdown against Pittsburgh on Saturday, and it is going to be the first home primetime game of the year. Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh is going to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on ESPN.
How healthy will Georgia Tech be for this game? In his final press conference before the game on Saturday, Yellow Jackets head coach announced that long snapper Will Benton is out for this game while defensive end Andre Fuller and wide receiver Dean Patterson are questionable:
This season, Patterson has six catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns, averaging over 20 yards per catch. Fuller, a true freshman, has posted 14 tackles this season.
Big Game On Saturday Night
The Yellow Jackets announced today that it will be a sellout on Saturday night vs the Panthers.
The sellout is Georgia Tech’s second-straight to close the season at Bobby Dodd, marking the first time since 2015 that Tech has had multiple sellouts in a season. It will also give the Yellow Jackets three-consecutive crowds of 50,000-plus for the first time since 2011.
Saturday’s capacity crowd of 51,913 will raise Georgia Tech’s average attendance in 2025 to 47,610, which will be the Yellow Jackets’ highest since they averaged 50,707 fans per game in ’15.
Kickoff for Saturday’s highly anticipated showdown between the Jackets (9-1, 6-1 ACC) and Panthers (7-3, 5-1 ACC) is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN. With a win, Georgia Tech would clinch its first ACC title game berth since 2014.
In addition to the potential ACCCG berth and remaining in contention for their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, the Yellow Jackets are looking to close out a second-straight undefeated slate at Bobby Dodd Stadium with a win over Pitt. The Jackets have won 10-straight games at Bobby Dodd, but haven’t had back-to-back undefeated seasons at its venerable home since 1952-53 (when it was still known as Grant Field).
Saturday’s game is also Georgia Tech’s Senior Day, as it will honor its 26 seniors – including Heisman Trophy candidate Haynes King – prior to kickoff, Military Appreciation Day and the 25th anniversary of the Michael Isenhour Toy Drive.
Despite poor play on the defensive side of the football, Georgia Tech finds itself one win away from getting to Charlotte to play for the ACC Championship. After the win against Boston College, head coach Brent Key acknowledged the magnitude of the game next Saturday:
"Yeah, it's a home game for us, so I would expect to be a really good atmosphere. We love playing at home. You love the fans. I can't wait to see the fans and the students and everyone there. But I did do one thing different in the locker room just told the team I said I'm not waiting until tomorrow, I'm not waiting until tomorrow to talk, so maybe I did change the routine a little bit right I told them I said one week from now, right, we're in a play-in in all right, so from this moment forward everything is geared towards us playing the best football we can possibly play as a football team next Saturday so we're not waiting, there ain't no sit around 24 hour rule."
This is shaping up to be the biggest game of the Brent Key era, and there is a lot on the line Saturday. Will Georgia Tech rise to the challenge and defeat the Panthers?