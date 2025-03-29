Georgia Tech Gets Commitment From 2026 Three-Star Defensive Back Ladarrious Crumity
Georgia Tech has gotten another commitment on the recruiting trail. The Yellow Jackets have been red hot on the trail over the past couple of weeks and today they got their third commitment for the 2026 cycle. Ladarrious Crumity, a three star defensive back who plays at Madison County High School in Florida, gave his pledge to the Yellow Jackets this afternoon. Crumity was at practice this week and now becomes the third commitment for Brent Key and his program for the upcoming class.
Crumity is a 5'11, 160 LBS DB who has played both ways for his high school team. He is also a multi-sport athlete who also plays basketball and runs track. Here are some stats and info on Crumity, courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins:
2024: "Two-way player as a junior for Madison County getting snaps at QB and DB. Helped Cowboys go 10-3 and capture a state championship in Florida’s rural classification. Passed for 625 yards and 6 TDs while completing 49.2% of his passes. Also carried the ball 103 times for 715 yards (6.9 YPC) and 11 TDs. On defense, was credited with 35 tackles, 5 PBUs and 3 INTs. Added a PRTD on special teams."
Georgia Tech has done a really good job of recruiting in the secondary over the past couple of cycles and they are off to a good start in the 2026 class. New cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones has been a great addition to the staff from a recruiting standpoint and now has Crumity, four-star cornerback Jaedyn Terry, and three-star DB Traeviss Stevenson. In the last class, Georgia Tech was able to pull in a pair of blue chip players in the secondary with the commitments of four-star safety Tae Harris and four-star cornerback Dalen Penson.
Recruiting is going to be off and running heading into the summer and the Yellow Jackets are off to a good start.
