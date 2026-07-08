Buy or Sell: Is Georgia Tech's Running Back Room Good Enough to Win The ACC?

When you take a look at the surface, the running backs for Georgia Tech have a lot of potential and could be a game-changer for the Yellow Jackets this upcoming season. They have high-end talent and playmakers that could take over the ACC. Today, we discuss the running back room and whether it is good enough to win the ACC in 2026.

Rating: Buy

Similar to last season, the running back room is good enough to carry the load offensively for the Yellow Jackets in 2026. It is more than just Justice Haynes who will be one of the stars of the group and is one of the best running backs in the ACC. Names to consider watching are Malachi Hosley, J.P Powell, Trelain Maddox, Chad Alexander, and Shane Marshall.

Hosley was the most productive running back for the Yellow Jackets a season ago, averaging 7.1 yards per carry and 697 rushing yards. Hosley is poised to improve those numbers, especially with what is ahead and the change in the scheme to this offense, which is predicated more on the running back than on QB runs.

Powell flashed in the spring game with his 54-yard touchdown run and finished with 67 yards on three carries. Despite limited touches, his explosiveness was on full display as he gashed the defense for big runs. If he can continue to do that during the season, he will be dangerous.

Maddox gives you a guy in short-yardage and red-zone situations that you can lean on. If you need those tough yards or to move the chains, Maddox is perfectly equipped to do so and be that difference-maker in those situations.

Alexander will probably be one of the more exciting players to watch because of the number of mismatches he will create on offense. He brings a unique element to this offense with his ability to split out wide and play receiver, and could be a factor in the slot this season. He has honed his craft so that he can be another weapon, not just out of the backfield.

Marshall's true role could be in special teams this next season for the Yellow Jackets. They have struggled to generate big plays in special teams and could use a boost in this area. If Marshall can help the Yellow Jackets in that area, it could be a major difference in their chances of winning games in 2026.

In this running back room, each player can contribute in their own unique way and make plays for the team. Most people will see a two-headed monster, but it is much bigger than that. The only question for this group is whether they can stay healthy. Running back is one of the most grueling positions in the sport.