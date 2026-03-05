Alberto Mendoza's Placement In The Latest ACC Quarterback Rankings May Surprise You

A new list of quarterback rankings is out ahead of spring football.

CBS Sports dropped its pre-spring ACC quarterback rankings with football right around the corner. Let’s just say the list is very interesting from CBS Sports Austin Nivison. The Yellow Jackets didn’t get a lot of love and ranked towards the bottom of the list. Alberto Medoza checked in at No. 15, only above Mason McKenzie at Boston College and Davis Warren at Stanford.

15. Alberto Mendoza, Georgia Tech

"There should be an open competition for the Georgia Tech job, but the Indiana transfer and brother of Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza may start with the inside track.

A three-star recruit in the 2024 signing class, Mendoza played relatively well in mop-up duty for the Hoosiers last year, totaling 286 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

He also rushed for 190 yards. Expect Grady Adamson and Graham Knowles to push Mendoza in spring practice and fall camp."

Now granted, the last part of what he said is 1,000% true. Adamson and Knowles can challenge Mendoza for the starting role in 2026. They will have all of spring, summer, and likely fall camp to do so. However, the ACC is not loaded with elite quarterbacks this season and is very top-heavy.

It is crazy to believe that Mendoza is ranked No.15 on this list, especially when several quarterbacks are listed above him, like Steve Angeli, Lincoln Kienholz, and Christopher Vizzina, who have barely played college football. Mendoza at least has some experience and has played in games. He went 18-24 for 286 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. He also grades exceptionally well from Pro Football Focus (PFF). Here is more on when I wrote about him.

Mendoza graded really well when you look at his numbers on Pro Football Focus (PFF). He finished with an 85.5 offensive grade and a 69.6 passing grade. Mendoza graded really well when he was under pressure, finishing with a 90.1 offensive grade. When he is blitzed, he went 5-6 for 89 yards and three touchdowns. He recorded a 90.6 offensive grade when he was blitzed, which is one of the best numbers you will find. One thing that a lot of teams do, especially in the ACC, is blitz the quarterback. Not everybody plays well when pressure is sent their way, but Mendoza proved he can handle it and not let it faze him. He certainly has potential and is a solid quarterback.

Overall, Mendoza is a lot better than the bottom-tier quarterbacks in the ACC. At the very least, he is a middle-of-the-pack QB with a lot of potential. Ranked No.15 feels a bit disrespectful to Mendoza and what he can bring to the table for the Yellow Jackets.

Here is the full list:

1. Darian Mensah (Miami)

2. CJ Bailey (NC State)

3. Kevin Jennings (SMU)

4. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (California)

5. Mason Heintschel (Pittsburgh)

6. Ethan Grunkemeyer (Virginia Tech)

7. Steve Angeli (Syracuse)

8. Lincoln Kienholz (Louisville)

9. Christopher Vizzina (Clemson)

10. Beau Pribula (Virginia)

11. Gio Lopez (Wake Forest)

12. Ashton Daniels (Florida State)

13. Walker Eget (Duke)

14. Billy Edwards (North Carolina)

15. Alberto Mendoza (Georgia Tech)

16. Mason McKenzie (Boston College)

17. Davis Warren (Stanford)