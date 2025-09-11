CBS Sports Experts Make Their Spread & Final Score Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Clemson
Georgia Tech has started its season off 2-0 and got a dominant victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday. Next up for the Yellow Jackets is a date with long-time rival Clemson. Georgia Tech has not beaten Clemson since 2014, and with the way the Tigers have struggled to start the season, this seems like a prime opportunity for Brent Key to get a big ACC victory at home.
The Yellow Jackets are home underdogs and a popular upset pick this week, but that is not how a pair of CBS Sports analysts feel.
Who wins on Saturday?
When picking each big game for the weekend, CBS Sports Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford both sided with the Tigers in Atlanta:
Hummer (Georgia Tech +4.5): Am I willing to go down with the ship for my national championship pick? That's how I'm feeling about Clemson coming of a very lackluster effort against Troy. This is a sucker line to me. I could argue Georgia Tech should be favored at home based on what we've seen from these two teams thus far. Maybe a leaky Georgia Tech secondary is the medicine Cade Klubnik needs. But Georgia Tech is going to move the ball. It's going to be up to Clemson to keep up. I'll begrudgingly take the take Tigers. But I'm hedging with that Georgia Tech line. That's good value at home. … Clemson 31, Georgia Tech 28.
Crawford (Clemson -4.5): Here's a rare opportunity to side with the Tigers in a value spot against Georgia Tech. Clemson has won nine straight in the series and given what has transpired the first two games of the season for the overwhelming preseason ACC favorite, this is make or break time for Dabo Swinney's team. One of my favorite plays of the week, I'm going with the Clemson cover in the league opener with Cade Klubnik briefly quieting his critics with a late touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to win it. ... Clemson 31, Georgia Tech 20.
For Georgia Tech to pull the upset in this game, I think they are going to have to show on defense that they can stop the Tigers passing game and on offense, can they run the ball successfully on Clemson's defense? While the Tigers offense has been far from impressive to start this season, Georgia Tech's secondary has not truly been tested just yet. Clemson's defense is filled with future NFL players, but Buster Faulkner is going to give them plenty to try and figure out.
Georgia Tech's CFP chances
While it is only week three, a win over Clemson would be massive for Georgia Tech. It would be the first victory against the Tigers since 2014 and it would announce the Yellow Jackets as a legitimate contender in the ACC. If you are a legitimate contender in the ACC, then you are a contender for the College Football Playoff.
It is probably too early for playoff talk right now, but heading into week three, ESPN's Heather Dinich thinks the Yellow Jackets are the biggest playoff enigma in the ACC heading into the game against the Tigers:
"With Haynes King in the lineup, Georgia Tech is a tough team capable of building upon last year's seven-win season under coach Brent Key, but is this team capable of being more than a CFP spoiler? Remember, the Jackets beat Miami last year and pushed Georgia to eight overtimes -- in Athens. This year, they avoid Miami, Florida State and SMU. Even without King, who was sidelined on Saturday with a lower-body injury, the Jackets beat overmatched Gardner-Webb 59-12 and backup quarterback Aaron Philo got some meaningful reps.
The committee will learn more about both Clemson and Georgia Tech on Saturday when the Jackets host the Tigers -- a game ESPN's FPI gives Georgia Tech a 55.9% chance to win. If that happens, Georgia Tech should be favored in every remaining game -- except the regular-season finale against rival Georgia. And -- gasp -- if Georgia Tech is sitting there on Selection Day having played in the ACC title game and with a lone regular-season loss to Georgia, this "enigma" is suddenly a playoff contender. The Jackets would be a lock with the ACC title, and in high consideration as a two-loss runner-up."
Whether they win or lose this game, Georgia Tech will likely be favored in every remaining game besides Georgia the rest of the way. The talk around this team could be much different nationally if they end up winning this game.