PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech’s 44-17 Loss vs Louisville

Georgia Tech suffered its fourth consecutive loss on Saturday and is continuing to struggle on both sides of the ball. The Yellow Jackets won’t be bowl-eligible this season after falling to 2-7. Despite how putrid they have looked, some players have stepped up and tried to help as much as they can. Let’s take a look at who tried to make a difference.

How did the Yellow Jackets grade out after Week 8? Snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

1. WR Isaiah Fuhrmann- 71.1 (25)

2. RB Justice Haynes- 70.4 (30)

3. QB Grady Adamson- 65.5 (40)

4. TE Kevin Roche Jr- 65.3 (25)

5. RB Trelain Maddox- 63.5 (46)

6. OL Josh Petty- 60.6 (37)

7. OL Joseph Ionata- 59.8 (79)

8. QB Alberto Mendoza- 59.6 (39)

9. WR Dalen Penson- 58.9 (56)

10. OL Jameson Riggs- 56.3 (79)

11. OL Will Reed- 55.7 (79)

12. WR Jordan Allen- 55.0 (64)

13. OL Malachi Carney- 54.7 (79)

14. WR Chris Elko- 54.5 (12)

15. WR Debron Gatling- 54.2 (11)

16. WR Jaiven Plummer- 54.1 (9)

17. TE Chris Corbo- 53.1 (56)

18. OL Jordan FLoyd- 50.1 (42)

19. TE Spencer Mermans- 48.9 (11)

20. WR Darnell Collins- 47.4 (34)

21. TE Gavin Harris- 42.2 16)

Isaiah Fuhrmann had his best game as a Yellow Jacket this past weekend and was a featured target on offense. Despite the struggles on the offensive line Justice Haynes was able to get it going in the fourth quarter and break off some explosive runs. With the Yellow Jackets rotating quarterbacks in and out, Grady Adamson graded the highest of the pair with a 65.5 offensive grade.

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Defense

1. DL Christian Speakman- 76.3 (22)

2. LB Melvin Jordan IV- 74.2 (24)

3. DB Chris Hewitt Jr- 68.7 (27)

4. CB Zachary Tobe- 67.7 (38)

5. LB E.J. Lightsey- 67.2 (47)

6. LB Braylon Outlaw- 65.0 (29)

7. LB Cayman Spaulding- 64.6 (38)

8. CB Jaylen Mbakwe- 63.1 (47)

9. CB Jon Mitchell- 62.7 (9)

10. EDGE Jordan Walker- 62.6 (33)

11. EDGE Andre Fuller Jr- 62.4 (23)

12. DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson- 62.0 (42)

13. DB Tae Harris- 61.8 (66)

14. CB Jonas Duclona- 61.6 (40)

15. DL Tawfiq Thomas- 61.1 (46)

16. DL Amier Clarke- 60.1 (1)

17. CB Trae Stevenson Jr- 59.6 (21)

17. EDGE Taje McCoy- 59.6 (42)

19. LB C.J. Gamble- 58.9 (18)

20. DB Kealan Jones- 58.8 (40)

21. CB Daiquan White- 55.1 (15)

22. DL Christian Garrett- 53.6 (21)

23. EDGE Brayden Manley- 51.6 (20)

24. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 40.1 (17)

The impressive true freshman season from Christian Speakman continues. He was the highest graded defensive player with a 76.3 grade. Melvin Jordan IV continues to show he deserves more reps and posted a 74.2 grade. Chris Hewitt Jr who didn’t start the game finished with a 68.7 defensive grade and was the third-highest graded player.