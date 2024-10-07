College Football Bowl Projections: Where is Georiga Tech projected to Play After Their Win Against Duke?
We are at the midway point of the 2024 college football season and Georgia Tech is currently at 4-2. The Yellow Jackets are on track to make a bowl game for the second year in a row, something they have not done since making the Music City Bowl in 2013 and then making the Orange Bowl in 2014. They have to get there first, but things are looking good for Georgia Tech on that front after beating the Blue Devils on Saturday night
As we get further into the season, the bowl projections are going to be coming in waves and nearly every major outlet has Georgia Tech going bowling and there are some very intriguing matchups.
Let's start with ESPN's latest projections. ESPN analyst Kyla Bonagura projected Georgia Tech to go back to the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa Bay and he has them facing South Carolina. The Gamecocks are now 3-2 after their loss to Ole Miss on Saturday. If this game happened, it would be the first time these two programs have faced each other since 1991. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 12-9. The Gasparilla Bowl will be played on Friday, Dec. 20th at 3:30 on ESPN
ESPN's Mark Schlabach also has a very interesting projection for the Yellow Jackets. Schlabach projects Georgia Tech to go to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl to face USC. Yellow Jackets fans will remember facing the Trojans in the Sun Bowl back in 2012, a game Georgia Tech won 21-7. It would be the 5th all-time meeting between the two teams.
The Bowl Projections from Brett McMurphy at the Action Network has Georgia Tech going to Boston to play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl to face Memphis. The Tigers did get a win over Florida State this season, but have been relatively disappointing after coming into the year with College Football Playoff hopes. It would be the 4th all-time meeting between the Tigers and the Yellow Jackets and the first meeting since 1982.
At 247Sports, Brad Crawford is also sending Georgia Tech to the Sun Bowl, but not to face USC. They get a high-profile opponent and it is none other than Deion Sanders and Colorado, who are 4-1 heading into the weekend. What would be interesting in this game is if the Buffaloes two star players would play in this game. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter are both projected first round picks in next year's NFL draft and might decide not to play in this game. If they did though, this would have the potential to be a fun game in El Paso.
There are still plenty of games to play and bowl projections are still largely meaningless. The Yellow Jackets have plenty of big games left and that is going to determine where they are going to end up playing in the postseason.
Georgia Tech vs North Carolina kicks off at 12:00 p.m. this Saturday and the game can be seen on the CW Network.
Follow us on X and like us on Facebook!
Related Links:
Georgia Tech opens as a road favorite vs North Carolina on Saturday
5 key takeaways from Georgia Tech's 24-14 win over North Carolina
PFF Grades for every defensive player on Georgia Tech in their win vs Duke