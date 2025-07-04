College Football Odds: Georgia Tech Football Opens As Home Underdog In Monster ACC Clash Against Clemson
Georgia Tech is hoping to make noise in the ACC race this season and they are going to get their opportunity to do so very early. After a season opening trip to Colorado and a home game against Gardner-Webb, the Yellow Jackets welcome Clemson to The Flats for one of the biggest games not only on Georgia Tech's schedule, but one of the biggest ACC games of the entire season.
With a huge amount of returning production and projected NFL talent, Clemson is likely to start the year as a top-five team. Cade Klubnik is back for one more season in Death Valley, and he has one of the best wide receiver groups to throw to. Combine that with multiple projected first-round picks on defense and one of the best defensive coordinators in the country taking over, and this feels like Clemson's best chance to compete for a national championship since Trevor Lawrence was the Tigers' quarterback.
What will Georgia Tech have to say about that?
After back-to-back seven-win seasons, it seems like Brent Key's program might be ready to break through in a bigger way. Since taking over as the head coach, Key has put together two impressive seasons of wins over ranked teams and has added more talent to the roster. With enough returning experience, coaching stability on the offensive side of the ball, a talented transfer portal and high school recruiting classes, and a favorable schedule, some are projecting Georgia Tech to be among the ACC's top teams.
Key's teams at Georgia Tech are no stranger to being the underdog, and they are going to be in this game vs the Tigers. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech has opened as an 8.5-point underdog against the Tigers on Sept. 13th, and the over/under sits at 58.5.
This game is not only one of the biggest games in the ACC, but one of the biggest in the country. In a recent episode of Josh Pate's College Football Show, Pate talked about the importance of this game and had it as one of the ten best games of the season:
“As you know, I am very high on Georgia Tech. Think about this, it is only week 3, but Clemson has played LSU, not in a conference game, but they have already played. If Clemson won that game, then everybody is hyping them up as a national championship contender even more so than they already are,” said Pate. “Georgia Tech has already played Colorado. We don’t necessarily know what that will look like. Georgia Tech will be a short favorite in that one, I would imagine. This right here is where, if Georgia Tech is going to be a player, we may find out.
They don’t necessarily need to beat Clemson. Remember Georgia Tech last year? They beat Miami at home. They took Georgia to half a dozen overtimes. They lost to Syracuse by three. I think they lost a couple of games without Haynes King. I think that team was better last year than their record indicated. I think they are a dark horse player for a playoff spot this year. If I am right about that, we will start to find out in that week 3 game.”
With a win, Georgia Tech would instantly become a favorite to make it to Charlotte for the ACC Championship. It will be a big day in Atlanta as they try to defeat Clemson for the first time since 2014.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.