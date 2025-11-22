College Gameday Crew Makes Their Picks For No. 16 Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh
The Brent Key era feels like it has been building to this exact game.
Over three years ago, Key took over as the interim head coach and his first game was a road matchup against a top 25 Pittsburgh team. Despite being a three-score underdog, Key immediately showed the DNA of the program that he had hoped to build if given the opportunity.
Fast forward to today's game and much more is on the line. If the Yellow Jackets win, they will clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game.
It is one of the biggest games of the day and the College Gameday Crew made their picks this morning:
Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia Tech
Nick Saban: Georgia Tech
Desmond Howard: Georgia Tech
Pat McAfee: Georgia Tech
Marcus Mariota: Georgia Tech
This not only a massive game in the ACC, but it is also the final time that 27 seniors are going to play their final home game. Yesterday, head coach Brent Key talked about those seniors and what this game is going to mean today:
“That is the game, though. I know it focuses on the game; this is the senior day. The seniors are a huge part of our program where we're at right now. We talked about it after practice. I had them stand up and said, These guys have done a lot for us. Guys have been here one year, guys have been here two, guys have been here three or more. Guys have been here three more years, 13-3 in that stadium. 10-0 in the last two seasons in that stadium, right? That's a far cry from where we're the ones that have been here four years and five years have come from. And it's because of them. Look, this is about the players.
It is about the players here at Georgia Tech. It's always been about the players, and it always will be about the players here. All right, the players are the ones out there in the arena going at it. The respect I have for these players, the good times, the bad times, the ugly, it doesn't matter. To be a Georgia Tech football player, you're part of a very unique club, a privileged club. To honor these guys Saturday night in their final game here, and the way we prepare, and the way we go out and play, is only the right thing to do.”
Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.