

Newly acquired Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza hasn’t played a whole lot of college football in his career thus far. He has only registered 25 career passing attempts and has predominantly been a backup. This season will be different, however, with him taking the reins and being the starting quarterback for Georgia Tech.

He performed well in the spring game and did some nice things. He went 12-for-16 for 148 yards and a touchdown. He operated the offense at a high level and continued to make the throws necessary to guide the team. It was a major reason he won the starting job, and the coaching staff trusts him.

For Mendoza to take a step forward next season, there is a key area he will have to improve in, especially since it is a major component of the Yellow Jacket offense and scheme that offensive coordinator George Godsey wants to run. That area is play action. When you look at his numbers on Pro Football Focus, they are among his worst grades in passing concepts. Mendoza registered a 62.5 offensive grade and a 62.3 passing grade on play-action throws in 2025.

This area matters because the Yellow Jackets want to run the ball at a high level. That will lead to more teams stacking the box against Georgia Tech to stop the run and take away those opportunities. Georgia Tech will now play more under center, with RPO action, compared to last year under offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. There will be more plays run with Mendoza under center, and more play-action plays.

I think part of it is trusting your reads more and delivering a more accurate ball on those throws. In this offense, he will also have better outlets, including tight ends and guys who can do damage after the catch. Mendoza will have to trust his instincts and get rid of the ball quickly to ensure some success for the team. If he can master play action, which will be a big part of the offense, he should be primed for a major season and take the next step in his career.

Georgia Tech will need it if they don’t want to have a drop-off and put themselves back in position to compete and contend for an ACC title. It is very doable with the ACC being more top-heavy, but now they will need their quarterback and this offense to deliver in what should be an improved defense. Play action will play a large part in having that success.

