Updated Recruiting Rankings: Georgia Tech Continues to Cement Itself in the Top 25

The Yellow Jackets have been on a tear in the month of June and are looking at another top 25 class under Brent Key. who has had a very successful recruiting month and have landed a number of top-end prospects in the month of June. According to 247Sports, they are ranked as the No.23 team in the nation. The Yellow Jackets currently have 25 players committed for the cycle.

Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings 🔥



Who will finish as the No. 1 ranked 2027 class? 👀 pic.twitter.com/uaErPMLXFs — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 23, 2026

Of those 25 players, nine are blue-chip prospects, which include Joshua Sam-Epelle, Jamar Thompson, Justin Weeks, Moonie Gipson, Success Nwabude, Cole Crawford, Larry Moon III, Maleek Lee, and Braden Gordon. The majority of the blue chips come on the defensive side of the ball, with seven of them coming on defense.

That tells me head coach Brent Key is emphasizing defense in this cycle and wants to continue upgrading the roster. He wants a defensive line that can impose its will and dominate offenses at a high level. Georgia Tech has struggled on the defensive line the past few years, but it looks like massive reinforcements are coming to continue to improve it.

Why is this ranking important?

It shows the change in recruiting for the Yellow Jackets and how they can contend with the best for top prospects in the nation, even in their own home state, beating out rival Georgia for several elite prospects. Georgia Tech has also done a tremendous job recruiting Florida and Alabama and bringing top prospects from neighboring states to the Flats.

It also marks the second time in the past three years that the Yellow Jackets have recruited a top-25 class to come down to the Flats. The previous class in 2025 was led by Josh Petty, Tae Harris, and Christian Garrett. Compared to that cycle that finished No.23, the Yellow Jackets have way more depth in this class and players who can contribute very early in their careers. There will be a number of players who contribute this season from the 2025 cycle for the 2026 season, which will likely be the same for this class in 2027.

The ranking also showcases that the Yellow Jackets are here to stay and for a long time. They re-signed Coach Key to a five-year extension late in December last year to be the face of the program and lead them into the next decade.

He has certainly shown he is willing and able to do that, given the improvement and how seriously he has improved recruiting for the program. You are going to need that to be a contender in the ACC, and a young player who can contribute early in their career. Coach Key has made that paramount and will have the Yellow Jackets as a program to be reckoned with for a long time.