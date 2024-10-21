College Football Bowl Projections: Where is Georgia Tech Projected to Play After Their Loss to Notre Dame?
Georgia Tech is coming off of a loss to Notre Dame, but the Yellow Jackets are only one win away from making their second consecutive bowl game under head coach Brent Key. It will not be easy to get there however, as their final four games are tough. Georgia Tech travels to Virginia Tech this Saturday, then hosts No. 6 Miami and NC State, and finishes up with a trip to No. 2 Georgia. It is not a given that Georgia Tech is going to get to a bowl game.
All of the major bowl projections still have Georiga Tech in the postseason.
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura has Georgia Tech going to Boston to play in the Fenway Bowl and their opponent is Memphis. The Tigers are 6-1 this season and the only loss they have suffered so far this year is to Navy, who is currently undefeated. Like Georgia Tech, Memphis has a win vs Florida State. This would be the fourth-ever meeting between the programs and Georgia Tech leads the all-time series. It would be their first meeting since 1982.
ESPN's Mark Schlabach has Georgia Tech going to another location. He has the Yellow Jackets going to El Paso to play in the Sun Bowl and their opponent is Oregon State. The Beavers are currently 4-3 this season and still have their work cut out for them as far as making a bowl game goes. Georgia Tech and Oregon State have never played each other before.
Over at 247Sports, Brad Crawford has Georgia Tech projected to play in the Military Bowl vs Navy and that would be a very interesting matchup. Navy is currently undefeated and hoping to make the College Football Playoff as the Group of Five Champion and they face Notre Dame this weekend. This would be the 26th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Georgia Tech leading the series 16-9. They have not faced each other since 2001.
At the Action Network, Brett McMurphy has a very interesting matchup for the Yellow Jackets. He has Georgia Tech going back to Tampa Bay to play in the Gasparilla Bowl, but this time to face the Florida Gators. After getting blown out by Miami to start the season, Florida has rebounded a little bit and now sits at 4-3. They have a very tough stretch to end the season, but they are playing better than they were at the beginning of the season. Georgia Tech has a big lead in the all-time series vs the Gators, leading it 23-9. It has been over 40 years since they have played though with the last meeting coming in 1981.
With the season winding down, Georgia Tech has four more opportunities to get to another bowl game.
