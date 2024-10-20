Updated ACC Football Standings Heading Into Week Nine
Another week is now in the books in the ACC and the top of the conference remains unchanged.
Miami got a test from Louisville, but quarterback Cam Ward was close to flawless and kept the Hurricanes unbeaten. Miami is going to be a heavy favorite in the rest of their games this season and barring a giant upset, they will likely be in the ACC title game.
Clemson took care of business against Virginia yesterday and now the Tigers have a bye week before the tough part of their schedule comes up. Clemson still has to play Louisville, Virginia Tech, and Pittsburgh in ACC play.
SMU is also still unbeaten in conference play and took care of business against Stanford. The Mustangs have a more favorable schedule and with a Clemson loss, this team could be in Charlotte in November if they keep winning.
Pitt was off this week and they are about to start the most challenging part of their schedule. This team is going to be tested a lot in the coming weeks.
Can anyone else make a run for the title game? Virginia Tech has one ACC loss and does play Clemson so it is still possible they could make a charge up the standings and get in the mix. Duke and Syracuse have one loss, but they are still full of question marks as well. Syracuse has a huge test against Pitt.
Here are the ACC Standings heading into week nine.
1. Clemson (5-0 ACC, 6-1 overall)
2. Miami (3-0, 7-0)
3. SMU (3-0, 6-1)
4. Pitt (2-0, 6-0)
5. Duke (2-1, 6-1)
6. Syracuse (2-1, 5-1)
7. Virginia Tech (2-1, 4-3)
8. Georgia Tech (3-2, 5-3)
9. Louisville (2-2, 4-3)
10. Virginia (2-2, 4-3)
11. Boston College (1-2, 4-3)
12. Wake Forest (1-2, 3-4)
13. NC State (1-3, 4-4)
14. Stanford (1-3, 2-5)
15. Florida State (1-6, 1-5)
16. North Carolina (0-3, 3-4)
17. Cal (0-4, 3-4)
