Georgia Tech Football: Three Storylines For Saturday's Game vs Virginia Tech
After taking a loss to Notre Dame, Georgia Tech resumes conference play this weekend when they travel to Blacksburg, VA to face a Virginia Tech team that looks like they are starting to play up to their potential. The Hokies have won two in a row and are running the ball and pressuring the quarterback at a high rate right now, making them a tough opponent. Not only that, but Lane Stadium is a tough place to play.
So what are the stroylines to watch heading into Saturday's game?
1. Who is the quarterback?
Haynes King did not play on Saturday against Notre Dame and Zach Pyron was running the offense for the Yellow Jackets. He had a tough task of going against one of the best defenses in the country and the offense as a whole was not able to do much against the Fighting Irish. After the game, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key said this about King and when he could possibly be back:
""You know, it's, you know, you're going to get crazy and say day-to-day, but that's kind of what it is. I mean, you know, I don't know. I don't know where it's at as far as... it's not, it's not season-ending. I can tell you that. It's not a season-ending injury. You know, it's going to depend a lot upon just, you know, how quickly you can, you know, react and come, you know, ready, ready to roll."
Oddly enough, Pyron's first ever start was against Virgina Tech in Blacksburg and Georgia Tech found a way to win that game. If Pyron starts again, can the Yellow Jackets find a way to win and clinch bowl eligibility?
2. Virginia Tech's Pass Rush vs Georgia Tech's Offensive Line
The Hokies come into this game tied for 4th in the nation in sacks, while Georgia Tech is third in the country in sacks given up, only allowing three sacks all season. Two of those sacks came on Saturday vs Notre Dame and Virgina Tech arguably has a better pass rush than the Fighting Irish. Virginia Tech defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland is tied for first in the nation with 11 sacks and he just had a four-sack performance vs Boston College on Thursday night. This is going to be a huge test for the Yellow Jackets and could be one of the deciding factors in the game.
3. Can Georgia Tech's running game get back on track?
The Yellow Jackets entered Saturday's game vs Notre Dame as the No. 1 rushing attack in the ACC. After that game, they are not even in the top five in the conference anymore. They dropped all the way to No. 6 after a bad performance on Saturday.
Jamal Haynes was playing his best football coming into the game, but give Notre Dame a lot of credit for not letting him get going. He finished with eight carries for 15 yards. Chad Alexander had five carries for 19 carries and Pyron finished with 13 carries for 45 yards.
Virginia Tech has the second worst rush defense in the ACC coming into the game. Can Georgia Tech find a way to take advantage?
