Current Transfer Portal Players Who Could Help Georgia Tech

The transfer portal is not yet open officially, but players have been entering their names left and right and exploring their options after the 2025 regular season came to a close. Just like every NCAA team, Georgia Tech has needs and will likely be using the transfer portal to address them. Let’s take a quick glance at a couple of players who would make sense for the Yellow Jackets and could be great additions to the team.

UCONN RB Cam Edwards

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies running back Cam Edwards (0) scores against the Duke Blue Devils in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

He would be like an addition similar to Malachi Hosley last year. After not taking any running backs in the 2026 recruiting cycle, Georgia Tech needs to add a veteran running back to pair with Hosley, Trelain Maddox, J.P. Powell, and Shane Marshall moving forward. This past season for UCONN, Edwards rushed for 1,132 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry. He has five games with more than 100 rushing yards. Edwards has improved every season he has been in college. In his redshirt freshman campaign, he rushed for 618 yards and four touchdowns. He improved those numbers and doubled his touchdown total to eight during his redshirt sophomore campaign. In 2025, he eclipsed 1,000 rush yards for the first time in his career. Edwards graded out impressively according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He finished with an 81.6 offensive grade, an 82.9 run grade, and a 74.3 pass block grade. He would give the Yellow Jackets a guy who is extremely quick and who gets north and south fast, while making big plays consistently in the run game.

Tusla TE Brody Foley

Nov 22, 2025; West Point, New York, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane tight end Brody Foley (80) runs after a catch against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech will need to replace three tight ends in 2026, with Josh Beetham, Brett Seither, and J.T. Byrne all graduating. We saw last year that they were active in the portal and brought in new additions to help the team, which paid off in some big games. Foley would be a great pass-catching tight end and a red-zone threat for the Yellow Jackets. This past season, he finished with 37 catches for 528 yards and seven touchdowns. He had his best game against East Carolina, finishing with six catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. Another game in which he was impressive was against Temple, where Foley finished with six catches for 41 yards and two touchdowns. Foley also graded out decently well this season with a 72.7 offensive grade, 76.6 pass play grade, and a 69.1 run grade, per PFF. It is concerning that he doesn’t grade the best in pass blocking with a 55.3 grade. Pass blocking and run blocking are staples for the tight ends in the Georgia Tech offense. However, Foley adds a pass-catching threat they haven’t had in a long time. It is a risk, but it could be beneficial long-term.

LSU DL Ahmad Breaux

Nov 30, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Ahmad Breaux (93) reacts to making a tackle against Oklahoma Sooners running back Sam Franklin (20) during the fourth quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech needs more bodies in the interior, especially with the losses of Matthew Alexander, Jordan Van Den Berg, and Akelo Stone. Georgia Tech ranked No.92 in the country in run defense, giving up an average of 169.7 rushing yards per game. They need a few plug-and-play guys that they can insert into the lineup, and Ahmad Breaux would be one of them. Breaux would be a great addition from the SEC and a player who has played a good amount of football. During his sophomore year, he finished with 19 tackles and a half sack. He had one of his best games against Western Kentucky, where he finished with three and a half sacks in that game. Breaux had four games this season where he finished with three or more tackles. He would also help with a problem that has plagued the Yellow Jackets, which is tackling. Breaux finished with a 78.5 tackling grade, per PFF. Breaux is experienced, but also very young, having played only two seasons of college football. With all the losses, they have a guy who could be an instant contributor and, at the very worst, be a rotational player.

