Does Georgia Tech's Schedule Set Them Up For An ACC Championship Run In 2026?

This is a loaded question because the Yellow Jackets have a significantly tougher schedule compared to 2025. When you look at the opponents, the start of Colorado and Tennessee to begin the season won’t be easy. The Buffaloes have improved their roster from a season ago and finally have a stable quarterback in Julian Lewis, who looks like the quarterback of the future. The Buffaloes landed 42 players from the transfer portal and completely retooled its roster. Should be a better team in 2026. Tennessee should have a quarterback competition in the spring and heading into the fall. The Volunteers landed five-star Brandon Faizon and will bring back George MacIntyre who will likely compete for the spot as well. Both of these early-season games are at home for the Yellow Jackets, which is a bonus. While this is a non-conference schedule, these will be good markers to see where the program is at early on in the season.

There are some winnable games on the schedule and ones that will be tough that will likely build the resume for the Yellow Jackets and what they want to accomplish in 2026. The winnable games are Boston College, Stanford, and Mercer.

One of the major games in conference play will be Virginia Tech. The Hokies will be a much better team next fall, especially after landing one of the top head coaches, James Franklin. He flipped one of the worst recruiting cycles into a top 25 class. The Hokies also brought in Luke Reynolds, Ethan Grunkeymeyer, Que’Sean Brown and Keon Wylie as some key prospects.

Louisville is always a tough opponent and one the Yellow Jackets have struggled with. The Cardinals will look different at quarterback with the acquisition of Lincoln Kienholz and Miller Moss being out of eligibility. They also lost a Isaac Brown to the transfer portal who was one of their top running backs a season ago. Regardless, they will be one of the teams to watch in conference.

While Clemson had a tough season in 2025 and largely disappointed, you can never count out Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. When they are doubted, is when they play the best. The talent level won’t be the same, but the Yellow Jackets will have to travel to Clemson to face the Tigers in 2026. I think with the accumulation of talent and portal acquisitions, they will be a lot better.

While Duke's quarterback situation with Darian Mensah is still in flux at the moment, head coach Manny Diaz has shown the capability to always have his team ready to play at a high level. The Yellow Jackets witnessed it in the game last year in Durham. They will still have a good offense and one that will be able to make plays in the running game and the passing game. Regardless, they will be a formidable opponent and have another top defensive line.

Overall Thoughts

I think overall it won’t be easy for the Yellow Jackets. Matchups with Louisville, Clemson, Virginia Tech, and Duke will be tough in 2026. If the Yellow Jackets can go 3-1 during this stretch, it should pay dividends in helping them contend for an ACC title. There will still be tough contests against Pittsburgh and a resurgent Wake Forest program. There is a path for the Yellow Jackets to get there and play in the ACC title game but they will have to handle business against some of the tougher teams in conference play to have that chance next fall.

