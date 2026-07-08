Simulating Georgia Tech's 2026 Season Using EA Sports College Football 27

EA Sports College Football 2027 is officially out, and simulations for the game and teams throughout college football for the season have been projected. Georgia Tech, coming off a 9-4 season, is being slept on, and this projection keeps that notion alive. So how did the Yellow Jackets shape out?

Well, Georgia Tech, according to the one simulation that we ran for this article, is expected to finish 5-7.

The simulation had the Yellow Jackets going 2-2 in the early going with wins against Colorado and Mercer. However, they had losses to Tennessee and Stanford.

Then the worst of the worst happened in the simulation, resulting in a four-game losing streak for the Yellow Jackets against Duke, Virginia Tech, Boston College, and Pittsburgh.

Georgia Tech then rattled off winning its next three games vs Louisville, Clemson, and Wake Forest.

The final game was against Georgia, and it was a double-digit loss for the Yellow Jackets, giving them a sub-.500 record for the season.

My Thoughts

I could see the Yellow Jackets splitting their first four games of the season if they aren’t careful, but they should be able to win at least three of them. Let’s say at worst 3-1. That is a good start to the season for Georgia Tech.

The four-game losing streak is a bit baffling, especially given the competition they faced during that stretch, which included games against Duke and Boston College. Both of those games are winnable for Georgia Tech, especially with all the changes both programs underwent this past off-season. I just can’t see them losing those. Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh are debatable, with two teams expected to be competitive and play at a high level next year.

The simulation had the Yellow Jackets winning their toughest ACC games against Louisville and Clemson. Anything is possible, but that will be the hardest part of the year for Georgia Tech. It will make or break them. If they can get a split, they are doing something right. The simulation also had them beating Wake Forest during that stretch.

The final game was Georgia who in the Brent Key era has been a tough opponent for the Yellow Jackets but they have consistently played them tough and nearly knocked them off a few times. Can they get it done this year? It will be interesting to see.

Overall, I think the Yellow Jackets will be a much better team in 2026 than the 5-7 projection. They have everything they need to take a step forward as a program and possibly ascend to new heights. I think Georgia Tech should be in the eight to nine win projection for next season and if they can steal one of those tough ACC games and even beat Georgia they should surpass 10 wins in my opinion. With all the improvements they made, this is not a team that will win less than six games.