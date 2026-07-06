One Reason Georgia Tech Can Win Each Game on Its 2026 Schedule

Georgia Tech typically plays one of the toughest schedules in the country and that is not going to change in 2026. The Yellow Jackets are going to play 11 power four opponents, including two non-conference games against two contenders in the SEC.

However, don't expect Georgia Tech to be a massive underdog in any game they play this season, though they typically like playing that role. While it is not fair to expect the Yellow Jackets to go 12-0, I don't look at their schedule and think there is a game that they cannot win.

Here is one reason why Georgia Tech can win every game on its schedule.

Colorado- Program identity

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes line across from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado has gone 4-8, 9-4, and 3-9 during Deion Sanders three seasons as the head coach and heading into 2026, there are plenty of questions about this team and more importantly the program direction that they are on.

Georgia Tech is not without question marks entering 2026, but they have a program identity based on physicality and the ability to win on the line of scrimmage and running the ball.

What exactly is Colorado's identity as a program?

The Buffaloes have another large transfer class and will be hoping to form an identity by the time they head to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech.

Tennessee- Quarterback question

Tennessee is not mentioned enough when it comes to the top tier of the SEC, but they have an elite running game, talent at receiver, an experienced offensive line, and high-level talent at each level of their defense.

But they enter the season with a big question at quarterback.

When the Volunteers come to Atlanta in week two, either George MacIntyre or Faizon Brandon is going to be making their first career start on the road and first start against a power four team.

Will that inexperience at the most important position lead to an upset win for Georgia Tech?

Mercer- Talent advantage

Mercer deserves a lot of credit for being a really strong and consistent FCS program that expects to make the playoffs each season, but Georgia Tech has a massive advantage in talent and should win handily.

Stanford- Least talented team in the power four

Stanford was one of the most consistent programs in the country in the late 2000's and the 2010's under Jim Harbaugh and David Shaw, but they have been mired in mediocrity for some time now and they might be the least talented power four team in the country in 2027.

Not only that, but they are entering the season with a first year head coach. Tavita Pritchard is looking to revive his alma mater, but it might be a while before they are out of the ACC basement.

Duke- Talent Exodus

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duke won the ACC in 2025 and were set to bring back their quarterback, top wide receivers, and defensive standouts to the team as they attempted to repeat as conference champions.

But it was not the kind of offseason that Manny Diaz envisioned.

Even before Duke lost Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate to Miami at the 11th hour in the transfer portal, the Blue Devils lost wide receiver Que'Sean Brown to Virginia Tech and a number of impact defenders on defense.

Diaz has built a strong program at Duke, but he has a tough task ahead in year three.

Virginia Tech- Incomplete team

Arguably no team made a splashier hire this offseason than Virginia Tech. The Hokies hired former Penn State head coach James Franklin to lead the program and Franklin was one of the most consistent coaches in the country and won 10 games regularly with the Nittany Lions.

He might not have instant success though in Blacksburg.

Don't get me wrong, Virginia Tech will be much improved compared to its 3-9 team from last season, but are they ready to challenge for a spot in the ACC Championship game? Georgia Tech knows who it is under Key and won't back down from a challenge on the road.

Boston College- Eagles in freefall

In Bill O'Brien's first season with the program, Boston College managed to surprise and go 7-6, making a bowl game and being a solid ACC team.

The 2025 team was much different. The Eagles dropped to 2-10 last season and were largely uncompetitive against power conference competition.

It does not look like it will be much different for BC in 2026, as they are projected to once again be one of, if not the worst teams in the conference.

Pittsburgh- Revenge factor

In the second to last game of the season, all Georgia Tech had to do was beat Pittsburgh and they would clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game, where they would have a chance to win and advance to the College Football Playoff.

But the Panthers got up 28-0 in a hurry in Atlanta and never looked back. Sure, Georgia Tech fought back and got back in the game, but they were never able to take advantage of the golden opportunity they had at home.

That is surely going to be on the mind of Brent Key heading into this game.

Louisville- Inexperienced quarterback

The Cardinals are expected to be among the top contenders in the ACC this season and Jeff Brohm has had his program in the mix every season, including making it to Charlotte in 2023.

For the fourth time in four seasons under Brohm, Louisville is starting a transfer quarterback, but former Ohio State QB Lincoln Keinholz is the most inexperienced that Brohm has brought to his alma mater. Jake Plummer, Tyler Shough, and Miller Moss had been starters for longer than Kienholz had and there is still a big question on how good he is.

Brohm produces strong offenses and quarterbacks, but will that be the case in 2026?

Clemson- Program in decline

Clemson is still a very good college football program and one of the better ones in the ACC.

But things feel different than they did from about 2015-2020. The Tigers have not been a serious national championship contender since the COVID shortened 2020 season and have steadily declined into a pretty mediocre team night in and night out.

The gap between Clemson and the rest of the ACC has shrunk considerably and while they are still good, they are not as feared as they once were.

Wake Forest- Tough portal season

Jake Dickert and Wake Forest were the surprise of the conference last season, winning nine games and being competitive week in and week out.

But like Duke, they lost a lot of their top talent to the transfer portal this offseason and it will be tough to replace them in 2026.

Georgia- Yellow Jackets have been knocking at the door

Georgia Tech has not beaten Georgia since 2016, but they have been getting closer and closer, with each of the past three games being decided by fewer than double digits.

It feels like Georgia Tech is due right?

Key and the Yellow Jackets are going to continue knocking at the door of finally ending their losing streak to the Bulldogs and will head to Athens this fall for the first time since their eight overtime loss in 2024. Can the they finish the job this time if they have the chance?