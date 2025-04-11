ESPN Names Storyline, Position, Player to Watch for Georgia Tech's Spring Game Tomorrow
There is only one more day until Georgia Tech finishes up their spring with the annual White and Gold Spring Game. The Yellow Jackets are hoping for a big 2025 season and tomorrow will be the first chance for the fans to see this team for the first time. While it can be difficult to gauge what to take away from Spring games, there are going to be certain players and certain positions to watch for on Saturday.
One day ahead of the White and Gold Game, ESPN analyst David Hale gave a storyline, position, and player to watch for the Yellow Jackets tomorrow:
"Spring storyline: Georgia Tech ended last season with a good bit of buzz, and the Yellow Jackets return one of the most productive QBs in the ACC in Haynes King. Will all of that add up to a breakthrough season? There's a lot to like on this team, but the story of coach Brent Key's first few years in Atlanta has been the Jackets' ability to play their best in big games then stub their toes against teams they should beat. Key is a ferocious competitor, and this spring seems like it should be a turning point when he pushes Tech from surprising upstart to a real contender.
Position of intrigue: The wide receiver room will look a lot different this spring. Three of the five wideouts with at least 100 receiving yards last season are gone, including star Eric Singleton, who exited via the portal for Auburn. Malik Rutherford is back, and he'll be joined by a pair of FIU transfers in Eric Rivers and Dean Patterson, who combined for 112 catches and 19 touchdowns last year, as well as freshman Jamauri Brice.
Player to watch: Key is a former offensive lineman, and he believes championship teams are built in the trenches. Enter Josh Petty, a five-star recruit and arguably the most talented O-lineman the Jackets have landed in decades (and their first five-star signee since Calvin Johnson). Petty will need to work his way into the starting five, which already features talented veterans in Joe Fusile and Keylan Rutledge, but that doesn't mean all eyes won't be on the talented freshman to see just how much bang Georgia Tech is getting for its buck."
The receiver position is going to be one to watch tomorrow and heading into the fall, not for a lack of talent, but experience. Earlier this week, wide receivers coach Trent McKnight gave a vote of confidence in the depth of his room:
" I feel good about the depth right now. I think right now we've got a good two-deep that'll compete, and we'll be able to get some rotations in there. Part of that is some guys that have been here developing some of the plans that we've had for them, and then part of it will be from newcomers that we've brought in. Obviously you miss those guys from last year and they did a lot here in the energy that they brought in especially like when I got here a year ago they knew the offense so I think that's been the part this spring of these guys learning the offense but they've been hungry and feel pretty good about the two deep right now and where we're at."
Georgia Tech's spring game is going to be among the most interesting to watch around the country as the Yellow Jackets are seen as a dark-horse to win the conference this season. Tomorrow is a first look at this upcoming team.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Football: Complete Preview And Positional Breakdown For Tomorrow's White and Gold Spring Game
Georgia Tech Forward and Former Four-Star Recruit Darrion Sutton Will Enter The Transfer Portal