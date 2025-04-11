Georgia Tech Forward and Former Four-Star Recruit Darrion Sutton Will Enter The Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech has lost another young player to the transfer portal. Freshman forward Darrion Sutton is going to be entering the portal after just one season with the Yellow Jackets. Since the end of the season, Georgia Tech has lost point guard Nait George, forwards Duncan Powell and Ibrahim Souare, and freshman center Doryan Onwuchekwa. So far, Georgia Tech has not brought in any players from the transfer portal.
It was an up and down season for Sutton, playing in 18 games and starting one. He averaged 1.3 PPG and 1.6 RPG in a little over 11 minutes per game. He shot 25% from the field and 22% from three this season. He was one of the top prospects that Damon Stoudamire landed during his first season with the Yellow Jackets. As a recruit, Sutton was a four-star prospect, ranking as the No. 102 player nationally at 247Sports, the No. 23 small forward in the country, and the No. 12 player in the state of Georgia.
Georgia Tech has work to do with its roster. Not only do they need to start adding pieces through the portal, but they need to make sure that no other players enter the portal. Next year is going to be a big season for Damon Stoudamire on The Flats, but he has a lot of work to do currently with the roster that he has.
There could be some good news on the horizon soon. This week, St. Bonaventure guard Melvin Council Jr, one of the top guards in the portal, announced his four finalists and the Yellow Jackets were among that group, along with Kansas, Mississippi State, and Georgia. He averaged 14.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 4.1 APG this past season. Those will be tough schools to compete against, as all of them are coming off of NCAA Tournament appearances, but they are among the final group for him.
