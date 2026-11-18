Week 12 is here, and Georgia Tech is looking to add to its win total against Wake Forest. The Yellow Jackets finally got off the snide and pulled off a win against their bitter rivals for the first time since 2008. Now, they look ahead to a Wake Forest team playing some of its best ball. ESPN's FPI gives the Yellow Jackets just a 7.5% chance to win on Saturday.

Do the Yellow Jackets stand a chance? Well, it starts with other phases of the game.

Can Georgia Tech win in other phases of the game?

Georgia Tech will have to win in other phases of the game if they are going to stand a chance of pulling off the upset vs Wake Forest. Wake Forest, led by head coach Jake Dickert, is a very disciplined football team that doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. Defensively, they are physical and fast. They will pounce on you in a heart beat.

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They are also good at turning you over. Special teams is where they really do their damage. Wake Forest makes plays in the return game, and they also have one of the best punters in Ivan Mora. Mora is able to help field position often and make sure the opposing team has rough starting territory. It’s one of the most complete teams in college football.

“Defensively, they're very good against the run. They load the box up. They have their little unconventional what they do up front, but their stunts, their movements, the guys play hard. The real game changer for them is special teams. I mean, from punt returner to kick returner to the punter. Just all across the board, you know, really, really solid in teams, which helps with field position. It helps with all those things. So, solid football team. You know, got some dynamic. A couple guys on offense that can go. But, again, you know, the quarterback is the thing that really makes it and ties it all together and makes it go,” said Key.

Is the projection right?

This is probably the toughest game for the Yellow Jackets so far this season, and the analytics give them a low chance to win, which is probably the right notion. Wake Forest is one of the best teams in the country, and Georgia Tech has had its fair share of struggles, especially offensively. They will have their work cut out for them, and must make Gio Lopez feel uncomfortable. I think Georgia Tech competes early but ultimately will succumb in the second half to Wake Forest.