SP+ Predicts Final Score For Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest Matchup In Week 12

Georgia Tech finally ended its four-game skid and had some positive momentum heading into a big matchup with Wake Forest. The Yellow Jackets made a number of changes, and was successful with the moves on the road. Now, can they carry it into a matchup with one of the best teams in the country? Let’s take a look at how the matchup is being viewed.

Georgia Tech is a massive underdog by the sportsbooks and most power rating systems ahead of Saturday’s game, including ESPN analyst Bill Connelly's SP+. For those who don't know, here is how Connelly describes what SP+ is: "As always: SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking."

Georgia Tech opens as a big underdog on the road vs. Clemson. Connelly has a projected 40-14 win for Wake Forest over the Yellow Jackets. He gives Wake Forest a 95% chance to win the game over Georgia Tech. ESPN FPI gives Georgia Tech just a 7.5% chance to win on The Flats and get its fourth win of the year.

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Can Georgia Tech outphysical Wake Forest

We saw a completely different-looking Yellow Jackets team that dominated both lines of scrimmage in the win over Clemson. Georgia Tech manhandled the Tigers and didn’t allow them to establish any semblance of a running game. The pass offense also struggled and Clemson star WR Bryant Wesco was held to two catches for 14 yards. The offensive line paved the way for 269 yards and two touchdowns. It was a complete effort on offense and defense for the Yellow Jackets. If they are going to have any chance of upsetting Wake Forest, they must dominate the trenches and take it to Wake Forest.

"You know, personally, I mean, it's not about that. It's about it's about the players. They're the ones that have gone through uh a lot, right? The coaching staff gone through a lot. Our fan base, right? Look, I've been right there with them all year, man. I mean, there there's nobody more pissed than me. and to be able to share a little bit of joy with the fans. All right. To see Georgia Tech football, I keep saying that physical, tough line of scrimmage, stop the run, run the ball. Um, you know, first half we had really good job with the field position, you know, being able to and we we went in the game saying, "Look, this is, you know, two and three yards was was not a bad thing,” said Key.