ESPN's FPI Ranks Georgia Tech's Schedule as the 9th Hardest in the Country Going Into 2024
It feels like there has been a million schedule ranking lists coming out this offseason and every single one of them has had Georgia Tech in the top ten. The Yellow Jackets are also the only ACC team near the top of these rankings, with the other spots being occupied by Big Ten or SEC schools. ESPN's FPI has released their toughest schedule rankings and Georgia Tech was ranked 9th. Florida, Mississippi State, Georgia, Kentucky, Auburn, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Tennessee were the schools ranked ahead of them.
For the past decade or so, Georgia Tech had had the pleasure of facing programs like Clemson and Georgia every year while those programs are operating as well as any in the country. This year, the Tigers are off the schedule, but the Yellow Jackets still play their annual game vs the Bulldogs as well as facing Florida State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Miami, and NC State, teams that are expected to be in conference title race. Georgia Tech easily has the toughest schedule in the conference and a recent article from CBS Sports college football analyst Chip Patterson agrees:
"In the previous ACC scheduling model, the Yellow Jackets annually faced one of the toughest schedules in the league, carrying Clemson as a cross-division rival in conference play to pair with the annual game against Georgia in "Clean, Old Fashioned Hate." Now, Georgia Tech faces a schedule that, for the first time since 1983, does not include the Tigers but does include five of the top six teams in the league and a nonconference showdown with Notre Dame in the Falcons stadium. Plus, there are logistics to consider as well with the Week 0 season-opener against Florida State taking place in Dublin."
According to College Football Expert Phil Steele, Georgia Tech's conference schedule is the second toughest in the ACC. This was just an evaluation of the ACC schedule and not the non-conference schedule, which includes Georgia and Notre Dame for the Yellow Jackets. According to Steele, Duke has the toughest conference schedule in the ACC, while NC State has the easiest.
247Sports Analyst Brad Crawford ranked the Yellow Jackets 2024 schedule as the 6th toughest schedule in the country:
"One of only two ACC teams in our toughest schedules rankings, Georgia Tech has a difficult road ahead, especially if November when the Yellow Jackets play Miami, NC State and Georgia to end it. Brent Key must have this team ready to go every week, or else getting to bowl eligibility will be a challenge."
The schedule is going to be tough for Georgia Tech right from the jump this season, but with an improved defense and one of the ACC's best offenses, the Yellow Jackets could meet the challenge.