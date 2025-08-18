ESPN's Latest FPI Rankings Unveiled: Where Did Georgia Tech Land?
Georgia Tech could be ready for a breakthrough season in Brent Key's third season.
The Yellow Jackets return a good mixture of veteran talent while also adding in freshmen from one of the best recruiting classes in program history. They supplemented that talent in the transfer portal with veteran additions in the winter and spring transfer windows as well, and that has fans and analysts alike feeling optimistic that Georgia Tech will be a top-half team in the ACC this season. Can they be something more?
Latest FPI Numbers
ESPN uses its FPI (Football Power Index) as an advanced analytical model to help look at matchups and predict outcomes. In ESPN's own words: "FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI."
Here is how FPI sees the ACC in its latest release:
1. Clemson (16th overall)
2. Miami (No. 17)
3. SMU (No. 19)
4. Virginia Tech (No.31)
5. Louisville (No. 38)
6. Georgia Tech (No. 39)
7. Duke (No. 47)
8. Boston College (No. 55)
9. Pittsburgh (No. 57)
10. NC State (No. 58)
11. North Carolina (No. 59)
12. Syracuse (No. 63)
13. Florida State (No. 65)
14. Stanford (No. 67)
15. Virginia (No. 68)
16. California (No. 69)
17. Wake Forest (No. 89)
Here is how Georgia Tech's 2025 schedule looks from an FPI perspective:
Aug. 29th- Colorado (No. 48)
Sept. 6th- Gardner Webb (NA)
Sept. 13th- Clemson (No.16)
Sept. 20th- Temple (No. 130)
Sept. 27- Wake Forest (No. 89)
Oct. 11th- Virginia Tech (No. 31)
Oct. 18th- Duke (No. 47)
Oct. 25th- Syracuse (No. 63)
Nov. 1st- NC State (No. 58)
Nov. 15th- Boston College (No. 50)
Nov. 22nd- Pittsburgh (57th)
Nov. 28th- Georgia (2nd)
Schedule sets up nicely
Georgia was 31st in the summer release of the FPI rankings, but they have tumbled slightly in their latest update.
It has been talked about plenty this offseason, but his schedule sets up nicely for Georgia Tech if they can take advantage of it. They face two projected top-25 teams heading into the year (Georgia and Clemson), and only one of them is in the ACC. Virginia Tech at 31 seems a little high to me, but the Hokies could have a bounce-back season. Much like SP+, FPI sees the ACC with a lot of teams ranked 50th or lower. Excluding Gardner-Webb, Georgia Tech faces seven teams ranked 50th or lower.
While FPI is just one set of ratings, it is another one that has Georgia Tech being in the mix in the ACC race. They have the veteran team and schedule that could allow them to be a team to challenge for the ACC crown.