Evaluating Georgia Tech's Tight end Depth Chart After Spring

One thing that is certain this season is that Georgia Tech is going to be utilizing the tight end position more. Under new offensive coordinator Chip Long, expect more multiple tight end sets and use of the tight end in the passing game. Look no further than his time as offensive coordinator at Notre Dame as proof that Long likes to utilize the position in different ways.

The question is going to be if Georgia Tech has a good enough tight end to be a threat in the passing game or even as a blocker. The Yellow Jackets have done some moving around at the position and did add one transfer this offseason.

So how does the Georgia Tech depth chart shape up at tight end after the spring? Let's take a look.

1. Peje' Harris

A former wide receiver, Peje' Harris is looking to be an athletic receiving option at the tight end spot for the Yellow Jackets this season. Harris does not have overwhelming size for the position but can make tough catches and has speed.

So far in his career, Harris has only totaled 17 catches for 172 yards and one touchdown. It is going to require a step-up for the redshirt junior if he is going to become an offensive weapon.

2. Dylan Leonard

The leading receiver at the tight end position, Leonard had 11 catches for 112 yards, but no touchdowns. He has more conventional size than Harris for the position but does not possess the athleticism that he does to be a consistent receiving threat. Expect to see Leonard utilized in the red zone and as more of a blocker for the running game.

3. Dylan Deveney or Luke Benson

Deveney had four catches for 16 yards last season but did not do much else in his redshirt freshman season. He is a bigger body at the position at 6'6 265 LBS and like Leonard, he could be used as more of a red zone threat and blocker.

Georgia Tech went and added Syracuse transfer, Luke Benson, at the tight end this offseason. Benson had a solid 2019 season with 8 catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 22 yards per catch. He was not able to build upon that and decided to transfer. He could be a wild card at the position.

Overview

There is no proven tight end on the roster for the Yellow Jackets right now. Harris could be a threat and be a reliable receiver for quarterback Jeff Sims, but he has to show it first. The rest of the group has not done much and that might be why Benson was brought in as a transfer, to provide depth and push the other guys on the roster.

Be sure to follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech vs Florida State Series Recap

ACC baseball standings update

Gardner-Webb Transfer Lance Perry Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech's Lorela Cubaj selected in Monday's WNBA Draft