Every Georgia Tech Football Starting Job Up for Grabs Entering Fall Camp

Fall Camp begins tomorrow for Georgia Tech and the Yellow Jackets enter camp with some unknowns about their team after an offseason of change for the program.

Georgia Tech has a new pair of coordinators, a new RB coach, a new WR coach, a new OL coach, a new LB coach, and a new safeties coach. On the roster, some things seemed to get sorted out during the spring, such as the quarterback position, but there are still a few questions that have to be answered before Georgia Tech takes the field to face Colorado on Sept. 3rd.

Here is every starting spot that is up for grabs this fall camp for Georgia Tech.

Wide receiver

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (85) runs after a catch against the Syracuse Orange in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think that Jordan Allen and Elon transfer Isaiah Fuhrmann are going to be the top two options for Georgia Tech, but the rest of the position is going to need to be figured out by Jafar Williams and the newly hired DeAndre Hopkins.

Dalen Penson, Debron Gatling, Jaiven Plummer, Rahkeem Smith, Chris Elko, Evan Haynes, Cal Faulkner, Darnell Collins, J.J. Winston, Kentrell Davis, and Jeffar Jean-Noel are all going to be competing for snaps on the outside and there is not a lot that would surprise me about how this position shakes out.

There is a lot of inexperience at this position coming into fall camp and the next three weeks are going to be about figuring out the rest of the rotation.

Left Guard

Joe Fusile is gone after being apart of the Yellow Jackets offensive line for the past three seasons and there is going to be an ongoing competition at left guard to see who is going to take his place.

Sophomore Kevin Peay Jr is a player who I think will take the starting spot by the end of camp, but he is going to have to earn it.

It will be interesting to see who is in the mix for this job. The Heard twins have earned a lot of praise from Brent Key in the spring, but can freshmen start from day one on the offensive line? Xavier Canales, Will Reed, and Jimmy Bryson are other names to know.

Key and offensive line coach Allen Mogridge prioritize cross training and I think a number of guys could end up starting.

Right Tackle

I think this spot is shaping up to be Jameson Riggs or Markell Samuell this fall camp.

Riggs has been with the program for the last two seasons, while Samuel has the experience edge, having played at App State and Oklahoma State. This will be a pivotal battle up front that might take the entirety of camp.

Defensive Line

Sep 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Amontrae Bradford (98) rushes the passer against the Temple Owls in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive line for Georgia Tech hopes it is much improved this fall and the next three weeks are going to be a glimpse at how the rotation could shake out.

Transfers Noah Carter, Taje McCoy, and Jordan Walker are going to be competing for spots on the edge with returners such as Amontrae Bradford, Andre Fuller Jr, Jordan Boyd, Brayden Manley, and A.J. Hoffler. On the interior, transfers Tawfiq Thomas, Vincent Carroll-Jackson, and Tim Griffin are going to be competing with Christian Garrett, Derry Norris Jr, Shymeik Jones, and Landen Marshall, with some freshmen mixed in.

Cornerback

Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Zachary Tobe (23) reacts after a fumble recovery against the Clemson Tigers in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech is going to be missing Ahmari Harvey, Rodney Shelley, and Jy Gilmore, but they bring back a number of players who were in the rotation last season, as well as two potential high-impact transfers.

Jaylen Mbakwe and Jonas Duclona might be the favorites to be the starters on the outside, but how much will returners Zachary Tobe, Kelvin Hill, Daiquan White, and Jon Mitchell push them for those jobs? What about freshmen Jaedyn Terry, Trae Steveson, and L.J. Crumity?

Quite a few answers need to be found over the next few weeks on The Flats.

Safety

Another position where Georgia Tech is going to be missing multiple starters heading into Fall Camp.

Clayton Powell-Lee is gone, as is Omar Daniels, and Georgia Tech did not add any safeties in the transfer portal.

They are going to be relying on returning sophomores Tae Harris and Fenix Felton, senior Savion Riley, and true freshmen Kealan Jones, Kymani Morales, Isaac Obrokta, and Chris Hewitt Jr are going to be competing for snaps.

There is talent, but not a lot of experience at this position.