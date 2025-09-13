Everything From Brent Key After Georgia Tech's Win Over No. 12 Clemson
Georgia Tech has beaten Clemson for the first time since 2014 and it happened in incredible fashion.
Yellow Jackets kicker Aidan Birr had to hurry on the field as time was winding down and Georgia Tech had no timeouts, Birr nailed a 55-yard field goal to seal the upset and get the biggest win for the program under Brent Key.
After the game, Key spoke with the media and here is everything that he had to say.
Opening Statement...
"Look, excited for a win, happy for the kids. Boys played hard. Boys played hard. Played out the way we wanted to play out. We wanted to be a one -score game at the end, at worst. And we were able to-- it was tied up. I'm not sure exactly the time on the clock when we got the ball back on that last drive. I want to say it was around five minutes or something, four minutes. I don't even know. It was 29. Three, put somewhere in there. Early on that, on that drive, after the first play, I came over to sideline and Haynes said put the ball in my hand, we're going to win this thing. We did.
Our kids believe. I believe in them, they believe in each other. Three years of work to get to a very I'm...I'm so happy right now. The beauty of this game is that means next week's even bigger."
1. On Aidan Birr's game winning kick...
"Well, look it was you know, shoot from 55 or try, to try from 58, you know if kind of the way it worked out. And obviously, we could have flipped it and used it the other way with the timeout. And toro field goal is something we practice every single day. We practice it all the time. There was way plenty of time on the clock. So we had no issues with that. I mean, we knew that was going to work out fine. So by gaining that extra two or three yards on the last play and make sure we had a secure get it, do that, and get the ball in the right spot. And we knew we'd have plenty of time for Aidan to be able to go execute it and give him a couple of yards, and that thng sailed through. That's why I told him we'd been good from way more than that extra two or three."
2. On the fans and rushing the field...
"Georgia Tech is a special place. It's a special place You know to see the student body the way they've come out and supported it's now for you know, this being the third year and to be to be behind this team. That's part of what all is wrapped up inside of me right now."
3. On Haynes King and Keylan Rutledge...
"Yeah, Haynes does that. Yeah, he does better when he starts limping. And you guys ever see him start walking like this? I mean, that's like his gangster limp now, he gets stronger and stronger. We got tough kids. When you start building a program and you build your foundation in toughness, that's not an easy thing to do. It's one thing to say it. It's another thing to live it every single day. Toughness isn't about fighting people. I mean, toughness is a mental aspect to the way you approach it every day. And our kids do that. They believe in it. I told you I've had more fun coaching the last eight months, nine months now than I've had in 25 years coaching this group. They're special. And it's because of that. It's the toughness. It's the way they rebound. It's to play the next play. I mean, you talk about model people to be successful in life later on."
4. On beating ranked ACC opponents...
"I don't know. We're not, it don't matter. Look at the draw. I don't know. If I knew I'd bottle it up, I'd sell it, and we'd all retire."
5. On the defense...
"I thought they played hard. They did, you know, BG put together a really good plan. The defensive staff had a couple of wrinkles in there to make the quarterback think a little bit more, double clutch it, pull the ball down in the way the structure was built to be able to converge on. We had some contain issues into the boundary in the second half, but we made good adjustments. So really proud of the defense. I mean, when you have a and going into a game, how your defense is prepared all week and practiced all week versus the opponent. It gives you the confidence now when you've driven the ball in the first drive from the fourth and two to go for it on the fourth and two. And that was part of the game plan. We wanted these guys to have to go the length of the field consistently the entire day. It was a big field position game, huge field position game. And by doing that and forcing them to have to drive the length of the field, I mean, it just puts more of the odds in our favor defensively, we felt like today."
6. On his relationship with Haynes King...
"It's weird to say. It probably won't make sense to many It's like it's like an extension of me. I feel like I'm playing through him on the field. He's, he's been like that his whole life and flame, you know talking to Jimbo last night. He was talking about his time. You know the last place he was It was the same. It was the same when he was in high school. I mean, that's that's, that's, that's his character, it's his DNA. When people play the game like that, there's bigger reasons. There's bigger reasons than just the game that day. He's got bigger reasons behind him, and he's-- I don't know if I've ever met a tougher guy in my life."
7. On this being the culmination of three years of hard work...
"Wins are all sweet. They really are, there's not a game played that you don't have some adversity We're the poster childs without this year so far but look that's a, that's a dang good football team, I mean, Dabo has been there 17 years now, nine conference championships, two national championships. That's the premier team in the league for the last 12 years. It was not going to be an easy feat, they never are. Those are-- they got really good players, really good players. We got pretty good players too."
8. On the teams confidence...
"100 % confident. I believe in the team, I believe in them in any of these situations. Confidence, confidence doesn't come from anything other than an expected belief, all right? We'll expect the beliefs come from a lot of preparation, a lot of adversity we've overcome. There's a look in their eye though on the sideline. You can see, we've been three games and there might be ups and downs, but there's never been finger pointing. It's next play, next play, next play. It's pretty cool."
9. On the running game...
"Yeah, that's a big part of it. I and it was pretty balanced today and what we had to do. We went into the game and said, hey, look, there's going to be one yard gains, two yard gains, three yard gains. That's going to happen. They are very good front seven. We knew that was going to be the game, but we figured, like we always say, the body blows would add up. And to break a few arm tackles and get eight yard gains and 12 yard gains, a lot Intermediate passing game the receivers did a nice job of that though Isah showed up and made some extra yards we talked last night said every single yard in this game is gonna matter every single yard and then you come down to a field goal of that length then they did. Yes, that's what we're used to around here now."