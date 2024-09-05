Everything From Brent Key's Thursday Press Conference Ahead of Matchup With Syracuse
No. 23 Georgia Tech is playing its first game as a ranked team since 2015 this Saturday when they head up to Syracuse this Saturday. Ahead of that matchup, head coach Brent Key met with the media for the second time this week and here is everything that he had to say:
Opening Statement...
"First, just want to, you know, say our thoughts and prayers are out to the entire family of community, family, high school at Apalachee High School, and, you know, really especially the families of the victims and just a senseless act and senseless tragedy, you know, pretty close the home. So thoughts and prayers for our entire football program are with them throughout this time. So, you know, moving forward, we have a huge game on Saturday. Biggest game of the year. Biggest opportunity of the year for us. Biggest challenge for us. So, you know, noon game on the road in conference. New coaching staff instilling their the values into their program and how they want to be. Very similar to how we were last year, trying to drive home every day the identity that you want your team to become and you see that in the way they play and the coaching staff, Fran and knowing his personality and the toughness that be brings you can see that start to show in the team. So we've got a big challenge in front of us. They're a good football team. They play really hard. And last week was their first game, so you'll see a much different version of them and a better version of them this week even than you did last week."
1. On the team being ranked No. 23...
"Yeah, I mean, it's not about the event that occurs. We talk about, you know, the E plus R equals O, and, I mean, it falls right into it. It's not about the event. You know, it's how we respond to those things. And look, that's the thing, those are things that come with winning. That's the ground that we're walking and people need to understand that that is the normal, that is supposed to happen but we will never let the circumstance or let other people's opinions dictate what our future is. We are the only ones that can dictate that and our future and you can't let circumstances control your destiny or control your future, that won't happen. All of our goals are in front of us and this is another opportunity for us to play the game of football together. They've worked their tails off really since the 1st of January, and extremely hard through camp and, you know, giving 12 opportunities. So this is a one -game season for us. All that matters is this week. All that matters is how we prepare right now, tomorrow, while we're at the hotel, you know, and then get up early and get ready to play the game."
2. On the health status of Trey Cooley, Chad Alexander, and Horace Lockett...
"Yeah Horace has been back, he missed a little bit of time and has been working his way back into shape and look now, there are some good players at that position. Horace is fine, Chad is fine. We will make sure Trey is good you know, so I don't know the time frame on Trey Cooley. Don't expect him to be in the game this week. He won't be in the game this week. Do what's best for Trey, make sure that he gets himself taken care of and gets back to a good play. So, you know, but Chad and Horace are good to go."
3. On what the keys will be for the secondary matching up against their passing attack...
"When you play a team like this, when you play a quarterback like this who is a headsy player who is very smart and knows where to go with the football, you can't sit back there and play one type of coverage, you have to be able to mix things up but there has never been a guy like this not complete a pass. He is going to complete a pass and he is going to have success. So he's going to have success, right? He's going to complete passes. We have to be sure tacklers. We have to have more than one person at the barrage of the ball. We have to be able to guard our man, obviously, protect our zones, know where our drops are, know the patterns that they're running and be able to match them. It's a big challenge for us, but we've got to play well."
4. On the running back position this week...
"Running back is a position where you get banged up that's why you have, you carry five, six running backs on your team because you know that they're going to, you know, over the course of the season, that's going to happen. And that's why you also have to play more than one guy and get those guys rolling in there so that you take some of that wear and tear and the, you know, the tread, keep some of the tread on the tires."
5. On talking to his team about the importance of winning each week...
"Yeah, well, this is the biggest game of the year. I mean, there's no question about that. It's the one opportunity we have that we're guaranteed to be able to go play. I mean, you're not guaranteed anything after that. So, you know, I can answer that a couple different ways, It's the one opportunity we have that we're guaranteed to be able to go play. I mean, you're not guaranteed anything after that. So, you know, I can answer that a couple different ways, but I think if you were, You know, if you were at practice for the entire time, for any day this week, you'd be pretty sure that there's no complacency taking place. You know, my job is to make sure that doesn't happen. But at the same time, I believe in this football team. I trust these kids, these young men. I believe in these young men. And when you stand in front of your football team, 120 young men, and you tell them that they have ownership in what takes place, you have to have a high level of trust. And for me to tell them that I trust them, but then not trust that they're going to believe the things that we're saying, it doesn't make sense. And this football team has done nothing for me not to trust them. We're worried about preparing the right way, practicing the right way, playing the game the right way. If we do those things, more times and not, you're going to get the outcome you won't. And this team has done nothing for me not to believe in them and not to trust them, that they completely understand the importance for every football game we play."
6. On Weston Franklin...
"You know, it's a little near and dear to my heart, that position. I call it my baby position for a lot of years. But second really only into the quarterback. And, you know, look, if you've never played quarterback, you haven't had a 300 -pound defensive lineman barreling down on you with about 2 .1 seconds to get rid of the football and go through your entire progression, it's hard to really talk about what the quarterback should do. three inches from your face. I have a problem when people say something about a snap that might go a little sideways, right? Unless you've done it, it's hard to really talk about it. Now, that's not every position. But the quarterback and the center, and everyone doesn't believe that way, that's my belief, that's what I believe about the game. The quarterback in the center are so unique in what they have to do Because on top of the actual execution of the play or their assignment, playing the game with toughness and physicality, it's all the mental part that goes in. It's the variables and the multiples that continue to increase for those guys. And the only way to really allow the game to slow down is with experience. It's hard to walk in as a young center in play. It's hard to walk in as a young quarterback in play. So I think that really, you know, that statement in itself tells you the importance of Weston Franklin. And then our ability to develop the two young kids behind him who are going to be really good football players too. And the Weston means a lot to this team. He's the center of the offensive line or the middle of the offensive line. And, you know, the line's only going to go as the center goes."
7. On if Jordan Brown's emergence allows them to redshirt Ethan Mackenny...
"Redshrits happen at the end of the year. There is zero talk about a redshirt. There is only one person who makes a decision about redshirts and that is myself and that is at the end of the football season."
8. On the SEC implementing availability reports and if that is something he would like to see done in the ACC...
"I have not thought about it, I mean, I told you Trey was out. But with that, now that I'm thinking about it, my wheels are spinning it, if it's a level playing field for everyone, yes. I don't think there's anything wrong with it. All right. Anything that they can level the game, but at the same time, I mean, People that focus on the opponent more than they focus on themselves probably aren't going to be that successful."
9. On the defense facing a team that likes to pass the ball more than their previous two opponents...
"eah, I mean, I don't know if I look at it like that, that I'm curious to see what Tuch's defense does against them. I mean, I've seen what they do every day versus, I mean, we run a lot of seven -on -seven periods in practice. I mean, we run a lot of periods good on good. You see those guys, you know, you see those guys, you guys cover guys and play their coverages and the pass rush and those things so I think every game you're a little bit there's always a little bit of anxiety that builds up of how's it going to play out you know but confidence comes through preparation you know confidence comes through the way to practice the way the guys you know during the week where their mindset is that builds confidence. And as the head coach, when I can close the book on the preparation part on Friday afternoon, right? And we load up and get on that plane, right? I expect to have a high level of confidence in this football team. And for two weeks I have, and I expect to have the same feeling tomorrow. It goes back to trust in your football team. This is a – We have really good football coaches, right? But there's a lot of really good football coaches that don't end up winning football games, all right? It has to go through the players. And this is a player -driven team. I want it to be a player -driven team. And when you can have a player -driven team and the coaches give them the plan of what to do, that's when you have a chance to have a good football team, a really good football team."