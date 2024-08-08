Everything From Cornerback Warren Burrell After Thursday's Practice
Fall camp continued for Georgia Tech today and they are close to wrapping up another week of practice. After practice today, cornerback Warren Burrell spoke with the media, and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On how he ended up at Georgia Tech after deciding to leave Tennessee...
"Oh, man. I mean, I was, I'm from here. So, you know, I was at home during the whole recruiting process. I had a couple of visits and everything lined up. You know, I had a whole plan on what I wanted to do. And then I had, I have some connections up here as far as Coach Stewart, you know, high school head coach, AJ Artis, Byron, you know, those guys with my strength coaches there in Tennessee. So I got a call, you know, from one of my high school coaches talking about, you know, like, it's Georgia Tech, what you think about staying at home, I've never been on this campus before. So it was like, that was my first time. So when I came up here, it was just, it was amazing. I love the city of Atlanta. You know, to have the campus right here in the middle of it. It's just really cool. I kind of see it. And then, you know, from the football aspect, it's a team that's on the rise. You know what I mean? So everything, everything about this team was trending upwards. You know, I believe myself enough to help give that boost. So it was just like everything kind of checked all the boxes. So, you know, it made sense."
2. On comparing what was going on at Tennessee to what is going on now at Georgia Tech...
"I would say, as far as what's going on here, it reminds me a lot of the transition we made at Tennessee. As far as, you know, we got a new coaching staff and stuff up there, you know, same way. We got a new coaching staff here. You know, what comes with that is, you know, a team takes on the identity of the coach. So with that comes cultural changes, you know, things like that. So, you know, I've kind of already been through that process of rebuilding a team And, you know, knowing what comes with that, you know, certain guys get cut off, certain guys get added, you know, trying to find that motivation every day to be better and do things a better way. So that's kind of a process that I've done before. So to see it and be successful at it around Tennessee and then also to see it here and it's going the exact same way. It's really encouraging. So, you know, it's nothing."
3. On how much pursuing the NFL influenced his decision...
"Yeah, yeah. I mean, you can go to the League from anywhere. So as far as the main thing for me was just being able to have an opportunity to put things on tape, put good plays out there. And, you know, I felt like this is the best place to give me the opportunity to do that, you know, be with a staff that, you know, they believe in me, trust in me, man, and it's nothing better than that. So, you know, that is just up to me, do my job."
4. On how he and Ahmari Harvey complement each other...
"Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. I mean, Ahmari, that's my dog, man. So, you know, him, really, I'll go back to Ahmari, but that whole DB room, you know, since I got up here, man, there's been nothing but open arms. You know, they welcomed me in. It's been a brotherhood. Every since I stepped up here, man, I really appreciate them for that. You know, back to Ahmari, man. That's my dog, man. I go to war for Ahmari, and that's what we're going to do. So, you know, every day, man, been close since I got here, man. So it's, you know, that's my brother."
5. On if he enjoys playing special teams...
"Yeah, yeah. I like special teams. Like, that's something I got to give credit to coaches I had up there at Tennessee for that as well, man. I was lucky enough to have a great coach and Coach. Shout out to him, man, back at Tennessee. That really emphasized special teams and really kind of gave me perspective of the importance of it. You know, like it don't matter how good you play on offense or defense. Special teams will lose or win you a game. So, you know, that's something that I always try to take pride in regardless of where I'm at on it, you know, that's an opportunity to make a play. So, you know, I always got to take advantage with those."
6. On playing Florida State in the first game...
"Man, it's exciting. I mean, because when I was first hearing about it, I was, I was confused. I didn't think it was too many football fans out there. I guess that's just my own way, my own thoughts. But it's crazy to see, you know, the game sold out. So it's going to be a big primetime game. Either way, we're playing Florida State. It's a good team. But just be able to go, it had that experience across the country and, I mean, not because it could be across the world and do something like that. It's really cool. It's something you tell your kids about. So, you know, I plan to take full advantage, you know, do everything I can to help us get it up.