Everything From Defensive End Josh Robinson Ahead of Saturday's Game vs No. 19 Louisville
Georgia Tech has an important ACC game vs Louisville this weekend and one of the keys to the game is going to be the pass rush. The Yellow Jackets were not able to get much pressure on Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord and that allowed him to have a lot of success. One of the guys hoping to get pressure on Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough this Saturday is defensive end Josh Robinson. Robinson spoke with the media on Wednesday and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On the progress of the defensive line...
"I see improvements. We're getting all the calls right, playing fast, physical, and I think the coaches have made the right game plan for us this week through the win."
2. On how much of an emphasis is on the pass rush and affecting the quarterback...
"I don't know, it's got to be important Saturday. every day big emphasis because the last couple games weren't that good but this week I feel that we're gonna get back there and have a lot of sacks."
3. On the Louisvile offensive line...
"They've only played a couple games but you know they got a 6 -9, 2 -6 -9 offensive linemen they're pretty big, long, physical. So I think it's gonna be a tough game and we're gonna come out on top."
4. On if he has gotten used to the rotation that the coaches are using...
"I think we're working out just fine. Sylvain and I and Jordan Boyd we have a good rotation going on so no one really gets tired. We all know the assignment, we all know what to do. So it's great."
5. On how the Syracuse game can help them...
"Yeah, I mean, I think it's good that we played them early. So we figured out what went wrong. And I think that this week we can improve all what we did bad and fix it."
6. On what has gone wrong on some of the first drives in games this year...
"Things happen. Hopefully, I mean we got it done last week but we need to get it done this week too so this week should be a big indicator for that little problem."
7. On the importance of having depth on the defensive line...
"Well it's great because we're not doing six, seven plays, we're doing like four or five, and then we get this stuff out, see what's going on, and then we got the iPads, we see what we did wrong, and they go back in like nothing happened."
8. On where he is strength wise compared to when he first go to GT...
"I first got here, I was like 225, benching 240, then 260, Now benching nearly 400. So I think the jump the strength staff they did a great job when they came in two years ago now I gained like 60 pounds on bench and squat when they came in."