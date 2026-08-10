Everything From Defensive Ends Coach Kyle Pope After Monday's Fall Camp Practice

Georgia Tech defensive ends coach Kyle Pope set the expectation of what he wants to see from his group before the end of fall camp. He also talked about who stood out and has been making plays so far. Here is everything he had to say to the media.

On the competition of the defensive line group…

“I think we lean off a competition. I think that's where it starts in this room. You've got a lot of guys that are hungry. You've got guys with experience now. You know, so right now, every day is a day to compete. Those guys understand when they hit the field, that's a job on the line. I think the beautiful part about that is the competition brings ability on the field.

It brings those guys working hard. It brings guys ready to finish. It brings guys understanding. He has my back, but I got to compete every single day. They know there's competition and there's talent in the room. So those guys are ready to compete each day. You can't take a day off in camp, and that's how I like it.”

On building depth from the transfer portal and guys with more experience…



“I mean, of course you got guys that have experience. So for us, makes it different because now you got guys who've done it. You got guys who've experienced it and are not thrown into the fire

They had to sink, and they couldn't swim. So right now it's a situation where this guy's in there that has leadership, this guy's in there that knows what it looks like, that knows how you want it. So when you say this and say that, OK, coach, I got you. I see what you're saying. I see how you want it. And it's on me to go get it done. It's on us to go make it happen.

And I think that's the beautiful part about it. Like when you're dealing with the freshmen, they're going to do everything to get it right. Sometimes it's going to take a little minute for them to get it right. And with these guys, like, OK, coach, we get it. We see the writing on the wall.”

On Jordan Walker and Noah Carter…

“Jordan when you see him, he's a specimen. You know, like he's a good-looking kid, but he's not the one that just looks good. I mean, he flies around; he's a big body that runs around, that plays fast, and that plays physical. I mean, the model's fast and violent, and he epitomizes that in everything that he does each play. And with a guy like Noah, I mean, that guy there does a lot of different things. I mean, he was a receiver in high school.

So to see what he's grown into today and what he does now, it excites you to see, what you can get out of that guy in the fall. It's very exciting as well as Taje McCoy and another guy, man. Those three guys have transferred in this past spring. I'm very pleased and very excited for what they've shown, not just through spring ball, but to this point of camp. Those guys are ready to go lay it on the line for Georgia Tech.”

On the freshmen and second year guys…



“Oh for sure man, the freshmen looking good. Right now as you look, I get so excited about like a Jordan Woods, a big body. He's still a baby, but he's that pup that wanna go bite. He don't know how, but he gonna do everything he can to try, you know what I'm saying. So I still get excited about it, Jordan Woods, Alex Willis, the guy who's gonna try hard and work his tail off. But then you go to those second-year players like the Andre Fullers of the world, even the Amontrae Bradfords, the Jordan Boyds, like those guys have stepped it up, but they also have those older guys in the room with them to see, okay, I get it now.

I don't have to be frontline, but I can be with these guys, and I can get examples of how it needs to be done so they can grow. It's been growth in every single one of those guys, and those guys attack it, they're ready to grow, and they're ready to compete because they also have the mentality of, look, I may be a second or first year guy, but I'm gonna outwork this guy in front of me.”

On if he is looking for Amontrae Bradford and Jordan Boyd to step up this upcoming season…

“Yeah, definitely. I think for me, it's like even even when you first you walk in the door the first time. I'm expecting you and I'm upholding you to a certain standard. I think with Amontrae and with Jordan, like Amontrae started multiple games last year. So he has that experience now. Amontrae is the prime example of he needed to his feet wet and he did. Right now with Amontrae, he's just like Jordan. When he walk in the room, you can't miss him. But for me, don't just walk in the room to where I can't miss you. Walk in the room to where, I got no choice but to feel you in here. And that's how it is on the field with him right now.

And Jordan Wood, brings a dynamic, not Jordan, excuse me, Jordan Boyd. He brings a dynamic of, coach, whether special teams or defense, I can contribute to this team at a high level. And that's what I'm excited about. And those guys have paid their dues every year. Not guys that want to jump and leave like they are dedicated to Georgia Tech and they put the work in from their body to their mental to their performance on the field. Tose type of guys that helps this program continue to grow. And I'm excited about it because those guys have a role this year that's going to be huge for us and that's going to help us to succeed.”

On rush end and strong defensive end and if it is interchangeable this year…

“In the room right now, those guys understand both. Like it's multiple what we want to do with them. You know what saying? So right now it's not so much of, hey, we're putting you in this box and that box alone. Nah, I need you guys to be able to do more. I need you guys to be able to handle as much as I can throw at you. That's gonna allow us to be a good defense on Saturdays, hey, on Thursdays, start of the season. So right now those guys are going to be able to do multiple. I'm gonna ask them guys to do multiple. I'm ask them to do a lot. So to them it's about picking up the call and answering and getting it done.”



On the depth of the team and if it allowed the defensive line to move Christian Garrett into the interior…

“I mean, he brings so much and we're gonna use him in multiple ways to whether it's inside, outside, like he's a guy that has an athletic ability at that size that's just different than a lot of guys that you may see. So he's gonna allow us to do different things on defense. Whether he's helping us inside, whether he's helping us outside, he's gonna be able to help us do multiple things and we're excited about it because Christian's gonna be explosive, quick, get some mismatches, but also he's gonna be able to the edge for us. So he's definitely gonna be able to help us.”

On where he wants to see the defensive line at the end of fall camp…



“I think right now for us, as we finish this fall camp, we walk off the field at last practice. I want everybody to see we're a fast and violent group, not just a fast and violent group; we're a group that's grown. We're a group that right now you can look at us and say, there are expectations. Look at us and say, hey, these guys are exceeding any expectations for this group. I think that's the biggest thing. You don't go get depth for nothing. You don't go get experience for nothing to go out there and be the same group.

It's time for us to get to level two of things. Level one, bam, we mastered it. We're good. We understand the X's and O's. We understand the B where we're supposed to be. Now, let's go execute at a different level and in a detailed manner to where we got no choice but to be successful. And I think that's the biggest thing. I'm looking for this group to grow. Not just them, but I'm going to grow with them. And that's what I'm excited about a lot. It's a high expectation for this group, and I'm ready for it every week this year.”