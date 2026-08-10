Five Things To Watch for in Week Two of Fall Camp for Georgia Tech

Fall camp will roll on today for Georgia Tech, and the Yellow Jackets are nearly three weeks away from their season opener against Colorado.

During the first week of fall camp for Brent Key's team, the defense, Alberto Mendoza, and the running game were the stories of fall camp, but what about the second week?

1. Edge Rushers

On Monday, DE/OLB coach Kyle Pope is going to step up to the podium and talk about his group, and it is one of the most interesting groups on this year's Yellow Jackets team.

Georgia Tech brought in three transfers on the edge this offseason and not many players had better springs on this team than Noah Carter and Jordan Walker did. Both Walker and Carter have impressed so far and seem like locks to start up front for Georgia Tech.

There are young players that Georgia Tech is excited about, including Amontrae Bradford, Andre Fuller Jr, and Jordan Boyd. Defensive coordinator Jason Semore said that they feel they can go three deep at each edge position, but we will have to see that on the field.

2. Offensive line

Allen Mogridge was a newish kind of hire for Georgia Tech to replace Geep Wade as the offensive line coach. Before spending a season at App State, Mogridge was the assistant OL coach for the Yellow Jackets in 2024 and now he is the leader in that room.

It will be interesting to see what Mogridge says about the competition ongoing up front. Ethan Mackenny will be at left tackle, Joseph Ionanta will start at center, and one of Malachi Carney or Markell Samuel will be at right guard. How will left guard and right tackle shake out? What about the depth of the o-line?

3. Safety depth

On Wednesday, Georgia Tech DC Jason Semore talked about how he loved the talent in the safety room, though acknowledged their inexperience.

Tae Harris, Fenix Felton, and Savion Riley will be at the top of the position, but the rest of the group is comprised of true freshman like Kealan Jones, Chris Hewitt Jr, Kymani Morales, and Isaac Obrokta. How does safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri feel about this room at this point in fall camp?

4. Wide Receivers

Wide receiver is a big question mark for Georgia Tech heading into this season due to the inexperience in the room, but wide receivers coach Jafar Williams is going to get a chance to talk about his group this week.

Some things to look for will be how Isaiah Fuhrmann is settling in after being banged up in the spring, how Dalen Penson has done since changing over from cornerback, and how the true freshmen are coming along.

5. Special teams

Georgia Tech has one of the best kickers in the country in Aidan Birr, but how good will their punting game be? Do they have any game-changing options at the returner spots?

Special teams coordinator Tim Salem has done a really good job since joining the program, but there are some things to figure out heading into the season opener against Colorado.