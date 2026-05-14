Jordan 2026 World Cup Preview: Nothing Will Stop This North American Party

Jordan embarks on its first ever World Cup adventure this summer, keen to make the most of its maiden voyage.

It was 10th time the charm for Jordan as it took advantage of the expanded World Cup format to squeeze through qualifying, with Moroccan Jamal Sellami coaching the national team into uncharted territory. Drawn into a fierce group alongside reigning world champion Argentina, European regular Austria and African giant Algeria, extending its stay beyond the group stage appears near impossible for The Chivalrous Ones.

A dearth of quality in comparison to the traditional international powerhouses ensures it is fighting an uphill battle, but Jordan supporters will enjoy the experience regardless.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 8W–3L-5D

: 8W–3L-5D Goals for / against : 32 / 12

: 32 / 12 Top scorer : Ali Olwan (9)

: Ali Olwan (9) Assist leaders: Mahmoud Al-Mardi, Yazan Al-Naimat (6)

Jordan was far from flawless during qualifying, but just three defeats from 16 matches allowed it to book its ticket to North America. A 3–0 win over Oman was the decisive result as an agonizing wait came to its conclusion, with star striker Ali Olwan netting a hat trick in the clash as Jordan’s top scorer.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Austria vs. Jordan Tuesday, June 16 Levi’s Stadium Jordan vs. Algeria Monday, June 22 Levi’s Stadium Jordan vs. Argentina Saturday, June 27 AT&T Stadium

Manager: Jamal Sellami

Jamal Sellami has managed what no other Jordan manager has. | Karim JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team : Since 2024

: Since 2024 Manager meter: Culture builder

Jamal Sellami brings some World Cup experience to the Jordan camp this summer. Having featured as a player in the 1998 tournament for Morocco, he can offer his players some words of advice, despite lacking significant managerial experience.

He has no misconceptions about the capabilities of his roster, however, with a defensive, safety-first approach to be employed in North America.

How Jordan Plays

Preferred formation : 3-4-3

: 3-4-3 Style : Counterattack

: Counterattack Key strengths : Attacking options, work ethic

: Attacking options, work ethic Key weaknesses: General lack of quality, defensive inconsistencies

Jordan generally sets up in a 3-4-3 formation which becomes a 5-4-1 when sitting deep to stifle superior opponents. It defends in numbers and with great enthusiasm, hoping to use its attacking quality to harm adversaries on the break. Olwan knows where the back of the net is, while star forward Musa Al-Taamari will be key to helping Jordan progress swiftly up the field.

Ones to Watch

Musa Al-Taamari and Ali Olwan carry the nation’s hopes. | Etsuo Hara/Getty Images, Karim JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

X Factor: Few Jordanians operate in Europe’s elite leagues, making Rennes winger Al-Taamari a trailblazer for his country. Not only is he a regular for the French outfit, he’s an essential creator and goalscorer for his country with his quick feet and silky dribbling.

Breakout Star: Having clinched Jordan’s place at the World Cup with a hat trick against Oman, Olwan will carry the goalscoring burden in North America. Currently playing his club soccer in Qatar, he notched a tournament-high six goals at the 2025 Arab Cup.

Jordan’s Predicted Starting XI

Jordan will look to make things difficult with their counterattacking setup. | FootballUser

There are no household names in the Jordan side, but it does boast several attacking names worthy of respect. Joining Olwan and Al-Taamari is menacing forward Yazan Al-Naimat, who is the nation’s chief creator with six assists during the qualifying campaign.

There is competition for places in central midfield and the wingback positions, with Sellami forced to omit some regulars from the XI this summer no matter what, but the center back roles are more assured. Abdallah Nasib and Yazan Al-Arab have over a century of caps between them and are responsible for leading an under-fire backline.

In goal, 33-year-old goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila will provide a steady and experienced pair of hands.

Current Form

Jordan believed it was making the perfect start to 2026 after going two goals ahead in its opening friendly with Costa Rica. However, it was forced to accept a point after conceding twice in the closing stages. Something to guard against this summer.

It only has one more scheduled friendly against Switzerland lined up before the tournament begins, so hopefully Sellami is near to finalizing his plans for each group game.

What We Can Expect From Jordan Fans

Jordan won’t have significant backing this summer. | Ameen Ahmed/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There is unlikely to be many Jordan supporters traveling to North America, especially considering the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, and their absence will put a dampener on its debut World Cup.

Soccer is one of the country’s most cherished sports alongside basketball, however, and there is no lack of passion within an excited fan base. Jordan’s presence is growing on the world stage and positive performances have naturally drawn the interest of the general public.

Any Jordan supporters who make the trip will likely be donning white jerseys, the nation’s home kit color, while there will also be a smattering of red shirts alongside them—the color of every Jordan away jersey.

National Expectations

Jordan is aiming to upset the odds. | Ahmad Alameen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Little is expected of The Chivalrous Ones this summer, with a group stage exit looking incredibly likely, but that will not detract from celebrations. After all, how many times will Jordan be able to face the world champions at soccer’s most illustrious tournament?

The fact Jordan reached the final of the most recent Asian Cup has certainly helped lift confidence levels, but avoiding defeat in any of its three group stage games appears the mightiest of challenges.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Enjoying the ride

: Enjoying the ride Who Jordan Doesn't Want to Face : France

: France One Stat That Defines Jordan : It won only half of its qualifying games and wouldn’t have made the cut if not for an expanded 48-team tournament

: It won only half of its qualifying games and wouldn’t have made the cut if not for an expanded 48-team tournament If Things Go Wrong : Jordan’s inferior roster will be responsible

: Jordan’s inferior roster will be responsible What Will Everyone Say If Jordan Goes Out Early? Better luck next time

READ MORE GROUP J PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE