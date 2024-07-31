Everything From Defensive Tackle Zeek Biggers After Wednesday's Practice
Fall Camp rolled on for Georgia Tech on Wednesday as they get closer and closer to the first game vs Florida State. After practice, Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Zeek Biggers got a chance to speak with the media and here is everything that he had to say:
1. On if he likes being the leader in the room...
"Yeah, definitely. I feel like I kind of stepped up as a leader this year. So just looking forward to that. Keep letting the guys feed out of energy on me knocking people back every day. So that's definitely a good thing. And I feel like we've got some other guys that's coming along with me. So that's going to be a good thing this year."
2. On the types of transformations he has undergone with his body and if he has noticed a difference...
"Kind of just a lot of cardio to get out of fat on me, so I lost a lot of weight. Since I've been here, probably like 50 pounds, but from last year this year, I probably lost about 10 to 15, so I lost a lot of weight. Since I've been here, probably like 50 pounds, but from last year this year, I probably lost about 10 to 15, Yeah, definitely I notice the difference. I'm quicker just in general, like get off, I run to the ball, everything, so
3. On his ability to pass rush...
"Oh, yeah, definitely. As I lot denied the past year, so definitely getting weight on m so I can get out the ball and work a move, get to the quarterback faster because, you know, the quarterback getting a ball off in a couple seconds, so kind of got to switch up in that sense and get out through them, so definitely losing our weight up."
4. On if he is more comfortable with learning the defense than where he was in the spring...
"Yeah, it's definitely been easier this fall camp with the plays because it's like, oh, I already know that. So it's kind of just getting it to now you're breaking down other people's position and other people. So learning more three technique since I learned a lot of nose in the spring. So it's definitely easier though."
5. On Shymeik Jones and Landon Marshall...
"They come along, getting them on Saturday. So good seeing them, and they're taking coaching as well. Coaches pointing into them, other guys pointing out to them, helping them with little stuff, tweaking their fans and stuff like that so I feel like in the years they're gonna be pretty good for us."