Everything From Georgia Tech CB Coach Kolbie Jones In His Media Availability

Georgia Tech cornerbacks coach Kolbie Jones talked to the media. Here is everything he had to say.

On the adjustment for Coach Jones with the new defensive coordinator, Jason Semore…

“My philosophy on coaching the corners has obviously stayed the same. There are different schematics that go into it, but the way we approach the tactics, the fundamentals that we approach those things is very similar because there's one way to play football. So, we're still coaching the right way, you know, the same way the like I said, the philosophy is still the same on how we're coaching these guys. It's just getting to learn the new terminology, the new scheme, but I think it's the same approach. You know, obviously, I took it upon myself; I can't ask the guys to be better and I'm not better. So, that was the thing this this going into this offseason. I want to be better so the guys can be better, but same philosophy on how we're doing things.”

On losing two starters and what he is seeing from new players…

“Obviously, Tobe (Zachary Tobe) played a lot for us last year, and then Daiquan played a lot for us last year, and I think those guys really understand they got to step up. Ahmari and Rodney are not here anymore. They took that accountability and stepped up, and you can see them leading the younger guys, you know, giving max effort through practice. You know, this is their last season, so they want to leave it all on the table. You can see them doing those things and, you know, taking accountability when they do mess up to fix it. You know, that was a big step for me, seeing them last year, you know, not really taking the accountability and trying to put the blame on something else sometimes, you know, and they really took the accountability, said, Coach, I messed up before I even get to them. I messed that up, coach. I got to fix that. So, they're really taking that leadership role, and I expect them to make a lot of plays for us this year.”

On Jaylen Mbakwe and a priority bringing him in…

“So, when Bach got in the portal, obviously, I needed him, right? Because we have a great relationship. I've been recruiting him since I was at IMG. Obviously, he didn't come down to IMG with me, but it's actually a funny story. So, obviously, I was recruiting my IMG. He never comes. I go to Alabama, and he texts me. He's like looked like I recruited you because he was already committed to Alabama at the same time. We have a great relationship, man. Obviously, like when he got in the portal, it was priority number one to me to get him because I know the talent he has, and I know what he can bring to this team, not only on the field, but just the energy he brings. He always has a smile on his face. He has great energy. He uplifts everybody in the room every time he steps in the room. So, that was a no-brainer for me.”

On Jonas Duclona…

“Jonas has a lot of versatility. He'll be able to help us in multiple spots. Similar type of personality in Mbakwe. Very energetic. He brings a different light to the room. He juices up the room a little bit, and he brings that versatility where he can play corner, he can slide inside and do those things for us. So, just the versatility piece.

Obviously, we think he's a great football player, but the versatility pieces really got our interest and like and once he got here, we saw the energy and the personality that he has, we knew it was a hit.”

On the younger guys coming in, stepping into a special teams role…

“Oh, no doubt. Yeah, I think that you know that's the best way to get on the field as a young guy. You know, prove yourself on special teams. I kind of make that in my room, like that's mandatory. If you want to play DB, you're going to play special teams. So, I encourage everybody, the starters, the backups, the freshmen, whoever it is, I encourage all those guys to get on special teams. So, that's a big emphasis for us because a lot of people can look at special teams as just like a, you know, bypassing it. That's the third phase of the game, and it's just as important as offensive defense. So, we want the best guys on the field. So, if our young guys can give us work there and they can get the job done and it takes some of those reps off of the older guys, we'll let the young guys, you know, earn that opportunity to get out there on the field.”

On Traeviss Stevenson and Jaedyn Terry…

“Man, they're doing awesome. Through the recruiting process, you know we talked about what I needed from them and why I recruited them, and they took accountability for that. You know the mental part is probably the biggest thing for them right now. Learning the speed of the game. They come in, they meet every day.

You know they ask for extra meetings. They do they take the mental reps when they're not in. Obviously, they're getting a little bit less reps than the older guys, but they're very eager to learn and to get on the field. They're not scared of competition. They want to beat out the older guys. They want to be starters. So, that's the mindset the whole room has right now. I think they're going to be in a great spot and I think they're going to play for us this year.”

On emphasis on getting more interceptions…

“I think we only ended up with two last year. So, obviously, big emphasis. I tell my guys the ball is the issue, right? The ball is the you can't play football without the football, right? So that's the emphasis. Every time we get an opportunity to catch the ball, right, we've got to make those plays because those are game-changing plays. And you know, PBUS aren't good enough. We always talk about those being good plays, we want great plays, we want game-changing plays. So any opportunities we got to affect the game, we want to make sure we harp on those things. PBUs can be good at times, right? But that's not the great play. We want the great play. So every opportunity, anytime, chance to punch the ball, to catch the ball, you know, incomplete pass, scoop the ball, right? It's all about the ball. We're just talking about the ball, right? So that's the emphasis this spring.”

On the new defensive schemes is better suited for the talent the team has….

“Yeah, I think it is. I think we're very talented, especially up front in the back end. I think we got a good group of guys on defense and um, we're going to challenge guys on defense and I think we got the guys to do that. I think we have guys that are very athletic that are physical and can run and do those things. So, we're going to be able to challenge guys, and I think the scheme that we bring we'll be able to do those things and challenge some teams.”

On being aggressive and playing a more man-to-man system….

“Yeah. It's definitely, you know, it feels good to know that those you got, the older guys in the room, you know, you spend a year with them, they know your techniques, they know how, so they're a year better with those things. You're playing man-to-man, you're playing matchy defense, and you trust those guys to do those things. And obviously, with their abilities, that kind of fits into their game. Um, and then like you said, you're coaching up those other guys, the younger guys, and they'll be able to sub in and do those things, you know, because you'll run with a lot of guys playing them, man-to-man. You'll get tired. So, we'll have guys that can rotate in, and I don't think the talent will drop off. I think we'll just rotate the next guy in. It'll look the same."