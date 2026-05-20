One Underrated Player in Georgia Tech's Receiver Room

Wide receiver will be an interesting position to watch for Georgia Tech this upcoming season, as there are more questions than answers at the current juncture. The team did a good job of assessing the need and bringing in guys, but nobody has popped off the scene just yet, except wide receiver Jordan Allen. Isaiah Fuhrman nursed an injury throughout the spring. Jaiven Plummer came in and had some nice reps, but didn't dominate or take over how you might expect. There is still room to see who emerges as the WR2 of this group. There is one name to watch more closely who just made the change from cornerback to wide receiver. This player made a number of plays in the spring scrimmages and in practice and is next in line to make an impact.

That player is Dalen Penson. Penson was once a four-star prospect coming out of high school, playing for the renowned Sandy Creek Patriots, the alma mater of Georgia Tech legend Calvin Johnson. Head coach Brent Key talked about a position change this offseason for Penson.

"Yeah, there's no cross-training right now. He's a receiver. He started the first part of practice at DB. We needed another guy that could burn and take the top off. We moved him over. Practiced him there a couple of times, a couple practices, and then went ahead and made the move full-time with him," said Key.

"He can go. He's electric. He's going to be a huge, huge asset for us this year on the offensive side. Now, does that mean we're not going to have packages on the other side? Once the season gets here, I don't know. I have, we're not going to have packages on the other side? Once the season gets here, I don't know. I have no issue playing guys both ways. I don't. But you have to master one side before you can do both. And we're banged up a little bit on the back end of the corner. And those guys pushed through and played today. I mean, they love football."

What can he bring?

Penson has a chance to stretch the defense and make a number of big plays down the field. He has the potential and has shown in practice and scrimmages that he can be a big-time playmaker. Now it is building chemistry and rapport with quarterback Alberto Mendoza. He should be able to be a cornerstone player in the offense. Most people don't know about Penson unless you follow Georgia Tech football closely, but he will surprise a lot of people in the ACC. More importantly, he will be another weapon in this offense and take the defensive attention away from Allen and the run game that defenses will try to stop.