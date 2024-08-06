Everything From Georgia Tech Defensive End Romello Height After Tuesday's Practice
Fall Camp rolled on today for Georgia Tech and after practice, more players and coaches met with the media. Today, it was the defensive side of the ball and edge/outside linebackers coach Kyle Pope and defensive ends Kevin Harris, Romello Height, and Sylvain Yondjouen met with the media after practice. This was Height's first time speaking with the media since transferring to Georgia Tech from USC. Here is everything that Height had to say.
1. On his path from USC to Georgia Tech...
"I went, you know, when I first got the USC, went through an injury, fought back from that, going into last year, put up a few stats, didn't like the position I was in, and decided to hit the portal. Went through all that, went to a few schools, checked a few schools out, came here to talk to Coach Key, and he and I made a few agreements and I loved the way he presented himself and I loved the way he was real with me."
2. On if he knew other staff members before joining Georgia Tech...
"No, sir. I did not. No, sir."
3. On if there were any surprises when he got here...
"No, sir. It was no surprises. All ball is the same ball to me in any conference. Once I first got here since the first day, I knew that all ball was still the same ball, like anywhere you go. Up front, our guys have been, like, for the offensive side, the O-line have been wonderful. Like, they've, like, they've been like I've seen what they've shown me before like and it's been consistent."
4. On his relationship with Coach Pope...
"coach pope is my guy, very energetic, brings the heat every day, stays on us continue to push us and he just want the best of us out of like out of every day."
5. On if he has enjoyed being back in the South...
"Yes, sir. There's nothing like being back in the South, being home with my family, being able to have them come to watch me in my home state and just, it's nothing like it. It's wonderful. It's a blessing."
6. On how he feels like he is progressing towards his goals...
"Right now, in this camp, I've been taking it day by day just trying to push myself to the highest peak. I've just been trying to push myself. When it comes to the NFL goal, That's the standard, but I just want to continue to focus on the main goal and taking it day by day."