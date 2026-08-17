Everything From Georgia Tech DT Shymeik Jones After Monday's Fall Camp Practice

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Shymeik Jones has earned a bigger role with the Yellow Jackets this season. He talks about the progression of fall camp and what he wants to accomplish this upcoming season.

On having a major role on defense this season…

“Very exciting, but like for me, I'm not there yet. Like, still work to do, still a lot more grinding to do. So like, just not satisfied completely, but very exciting. Very huge role for me. So, but I'm just ready to take on the role.”

On being a leader for the defense….

“I love it. You know, huge burden, but like I'm very happy for the ability cuz I had older guys before me take care of me, teach me the ways of what to do. So, just giving back to the younger guys and seeing them take full preparation and doing everything they can to get better, that just makes me more excited just being a leader for them."

On mentoring any of the young guys…

“ Honestly, (Christian) Speakman, Tim Griffin, and Amier (Clarke), all our younger guys, because just seeing them, like the preparation they put in, just like how they want to get better, just makes me feel better and makes me want to work harder for them. So, just those young guys seeing the preparation they put in.”

On what he is trying to attack to get better…

“Identity, vertical, violent. Me personally, like it's being vertical, being more violent. That's just two things that I want to work on in my game, put in my game more to make me more disruptive and also to set the tone for not only my guys, but to set the tone for the game.”

On it is more mentality or technical analysis with his approach….

“That's our identity. That's who we want to be. That's who we got to be.”

On who he likes to work with and his friendship with Tawfiq Thomas…

“Besides Tawfiq, Speakman. Like working with Speakman. Him being a big body, him being able to move at his size, being able to sit on blocks, like it just helps me pair well. Coming to the T, I mean the three tech. Playing with Tawfiq is great; Tawfiq brings the motor. He's like, he's the tone setter for our defensive line. Every time he comes, I know I'm ready to work. So playing with Tafiq is just a blessing. Like I thank God for the ability to play beside him.”

On if this is one of the more talented defensive line groups he has been on…

“I honestly do feel like this is one of the more talented ones. The potential is like there's no limit for this group cuz a lot of young guys, a lot of a lot to learn. So, it's just like I don't see there being no set potential marker, but there's just no like we have to keep rising, keep getting better. I don't feel like there's no cap break for us. Just improvement, improvement, improvement for us.”

On the difference in his role and responsibility under defensive coordinator Jason Semore…

“I feel like my role specifically, like just being able to play both the three tech and the nose and having like a huge part in those roles, like, is the biggest, biggest tone setter for me, like biggest example for me, you know, just just being able to rotate on both sides of the ball. Being able to know both positions and execute at my best, like the best way I can, is just the best thing for me.”