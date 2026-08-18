Jess Simpson Answers One Of The Biggest Concerns About Georgia Tech's Defense

Georgia Tech was uber-aggressive this offseason, adding players to the mix to help the team. Some of the additions were Vincent Carroll-Jackson (UConn), Tawfiq Thomas (Colorado), and Tim Griffin (Cincinnati) from the portal. With those additions, the goal in mind was to improve and get better.

Despite the additions and young players coming in with potential, questions have remained about the interior defensive line, specifically depth and who would step into the rotation to help the team. That question was answered by defensive line coach Jess Simpson in his press conference to the media.

“I think it's a unique mix. Um, there's some size and girth. There's some depth that we hadn't had. There's some twitch with some young guys and some movement ability. So I think what I like about this room, number one, is the depth. Um, I like the ability that's going to be developed. You know, the biggest spot we're in right now is figuring out the players. You know, I always talk about learning the learner and how to feature the guys. And it's, it's really fun to see, okay, after a few weeks of summer ball going, okay, we're going to be able to feature you this way, and we're going to be able to feature you this way.

And we're still trying to figure out how we're going to feature you. Each guy that's that's individual. They're not cookie-cutter. They're made different. They have different bodies. They have different skill sets. Certain things we have to do. They're all the same. But in other ways, man, it is about figuring out how do I feature this guy and where his best game comes to light," said Simpson.

Some of the guys to watch will be Christian Speakman, Shymeik Jones, Christian Garrett, Tawfiq Thomas, Tim Griffin, Landen Marshall, and Amier Clarke. One name that has continued to buzz and build within the program is Jones. He is a veteran who has waited his turn and finally carved out a role with the group. He will be relied upon heavily this upcoming season. He’s taken the coaching and is now starting to blossom into a guy whom the coaching staff can rely on.

“Shymeik for me man, he's unique. He's like a glue guy in the room. Um, he's an old soul. He is very um, fundamental extreme; you know, I remember working him out years ago when I was at another school at a camp, and like he's a big basketball player, super athlete, very bendy.

He has really taken to, like the so for those guys to me playing D-Tackle the physical part of the game is the hardest transition and just watching his progression over the last few years you know and then watch what he did at the end of the year and a couple of those last games and the way he played you know he's come he's come a long long way. I'm really, really proud of him. There's more to go for him. Um, and he's very versatile. You can play him in a lot of places. Very smart, very savvy, very good for the room," said Simpson.

Jones should be a big-time player this season for the Yellow Jackets in 2026. However, the room as a whole has improved immensely and has a shot at being really good in the fall. For the Yellow Jackets to contend in the ACC, they have to have a good rotation and players they can rely on to make impact plays consistently. The investment this offseason was key, and now it is time for it to pay dividends.