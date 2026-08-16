Five Things To Watch During Week Three of Fall Camp for Georgia Tech

The final week of fall camp is here for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets will have four practices this week and then a final fall camp scrimmage before they begin preparing for their week one contest against Colorado.

Looking ahead to the final week of camp, here are five things to watch.

1. Defensive Tackles

Georgia Tech went out and got bigger this offseason along the defensive line, and they are hoping that their new bodies on the inside are going to improve their run defense. Tawfiq Thomas, Vincent Carroll-Jackson, and Tim Griffin are all hoping to be impact players, but Christian Garrett and Christian Speakman have earned praise for how they have performed during fall camp.

Assistant head coach Jess Simpson is slated to talk to the media on Monday and he will be able to give more insight as to how the position is shaking out.

2. Quarterbacks

Alberto Mendoza is settled in as the starter for the Yellow Jackets this season, but who is going to back him up?

It is coming down to Grady Adamson and Graham Knowles for this spot, and it is going to be an important position. Injuries are unpredictable, and Georgia Tech has to feel comfortable with the player they are putting on the field.

Co-OC and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke is going to talk to the media on Tuesday and share some insight into how that battle is shaping up, as well updating how Mendoza is coming along.

3. Cornerbacks

Second year cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones is going to talk to the media on Wednesday and it will be worth watching what he says about the position.

Early on in fall camp, Jason Semore talked highly of transfers Jaylen Mbakwe and Jonas Duclona and those two players are early favorites to be starters for Georgia Tech.

But what about the returning players and the freshmen? The Yellow Jackets are returning Zachary Tobe, Jon Mitchell, Daiquan White, Kelvin Hill, and Elgin Sessions. What about freshmen Jaedyn Terry and Trae Stevenson? Georgia Tech felt comfortable moving Top 100 recruit Dalen Penson from cornerback to wide receiver and they must like what they have in the room.

4. Tight Ends

Georgia Tech is losing every tight end that took meaningful snaps last season and they were busy in the transfer portal this offseason, bringing in three new players, as well as two freshmen.

Chris Corbo has had a really good fall camp and has been a consistent receiver, while Spencer Mermans is going to be the blocking tight end, which is going to be important considering how much Georgia Tech is expected to run the ball. Kevin Roche Jr had a breakout spring and Gavin Harris is an intriguing receiver threat as well.

TIght ends coach Nathan Brock has done a great job year in and year out with developing impact players at the position and he will have to form another strong room this season.

5. Final Fall Camp Scrimmage

The final scrimmage of fall camp is set to take place on Saturday and it might be the last time that players are able to push for starting jobs ahead of week one.

That is not to say that competition is going to stop, but the Yellow Jackets and Brent Key need to figure out their optimal lineup for the first game against the Buffaloes. Saturday is going to be a chance to do that.