Georgia Tech DE Jordan Walker Recognized On This Year's "Freaks List"

The first commitment that Georgia Tech got this offseason from a transfer portal player was Rutgers transfer defensive end Jordan Walker, and it did not take long for Walker to make his presence felt.

During the spring, Walker inserted himself as a leader on and off the field. He finished with two sacks and multiple TFL's during the spring game and is looking at a likely starting spot for the Yellow Jackets along the defensive line for Georgia Tech.

Before each season, Bruce Feldman at The Athletic releases the "Freaks list", comprised of 101 players across college football for their athletic ability and the list is compiled with input from strength and conditioning coaches, sports information directors, coaches, trainers and NFL scouts from across the sport.

Previously, Georgia Tech has landed Jordan van den Berg on this list and he went on to have a two-year career with the Yellow Jackets and was a 6th round pick by the Chicago Bears this past April. This year, Walker landed on this list at No. 43 and was the only Georgia Tech player included:

"Walker doesn’t seem like he started his career as a walk-on. He’s a former team captain at Rutgers who had 9.5 TFLs and five sacks over the past two seasons. He was nominated for the 2025 Burlsworth Trophy, which recognizes the nation’s best player who began his career as a walk-on. The former high school wideout didn’t get to play much as a senior because of a COVID-19-shortened season. He’s now 6-4, 280. This offseason, he hit 20.58 mph on the GPS, back-squatted 675 pounds, bench pressed 445 and power cleaned 375."

Impact player?

Aug 29, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Jordan Walker (82) reacts after a sack against the Howard Bison during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Walker finished last season with a 66.6 defensive grade, 67.2 run defense grade, an 87.8 tackling grade, and a 63.2 pass rush grade.

As I said earlier, I think he is going to be a starter and leader for this team this season Georgia Tech is going to be counting on him to not only improve their pass rush, but also set the edge and improve the run defense, which has been a big emphasis for the program this offseason.

Walker is not the only player that Georgia Tech needs to step up on the edge. The good thing is, defensive coordinator Jason Semore says the Yellow Jackets are deep there:

"We're pretty deep right now at the defensive end position. I would say guys that have the talent and measurables and stuff to play in the game, we're probably four deep both sides. So I've never been anywhere where we'd have as much length and depth in guys that can play from a talent standpoint. Now it's just a competition to see who can learn the most scheme and become the most dependable and all those kind of things."

Walker is going to play a big part for this Georgia Tech defense and being named to this list should show his potential about what he could this year for the Yellow Jackets.