Everything From Georgia Tech EDGE Noah Carter After Thursday's Practice

Georgia Tech acquired edge rusher Noah Carter from the transfer portal and he was one of the biggest acquisitions for the Yellow Jackets this offseason. He has already been impressing in the spring and taking leaps forward. On Thursday, he talked to the media for the first time about his journey to Georgia Tech and what he hopes to accomplish this year as a Yellow Jacket. Here is everything he had to say

On his mindset and how he attacks the game…

“Really just playing fast. know what Coach Pope says, he always says you've got to play fast and violent. So just playing like that every play in and play out, just being consistent and just striking off and offensive linemen, stuff like that.”

On how he ended up at Georgia Tech…

“So really just the trust of my coaches, having the trust of my coaches and I'll say, really just having the opportunity to showcase my skills and just showing the people what I could do, because I know what I could do.”

On why he decided to come to Atlanta…

“I feel like it's really just a new start, just new phases, a new coach, and for a new coach to push me.”

On what he can accomplish this season.....

“Well, as first as a team, to make the national championship and ACC championship, one of the ACC. And for myself, I want to make the first team all-ACC and be the best defensive player in the ACC.”

On the defensive line room and what makes it special…

“Like I said, Coach Pope preaches to us every day about playing fast and violent and being consistent and things like that. So I feel like with our end group and our rest group, players like Taje (McCoy) Jordan Walker, players like that, AJ (Hoffler) just talk to, you know, just playing fast and violent, every play, and just going hard every play.”

On his go to move on 3rd and long…

“I would say club chop or, I don't know, just using my speed, seeing what the offensive tackle does. Really, that's how my game goes.”

On his one track speed…

“Yeah, really just, you know, I've been playing football my whole life. So really just, so like, I guess like it really just came to me, I guess. I'll say, just born like that. Just play one speed, just fast.”

Full Interview: