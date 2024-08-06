Everything From Georgia Tech EDGE/Outside Linebackers Coach Kyle Pope After Tuesday's Practice
Fall Camp rolled on at Georgia Tech today. It was a day for the defense to speak to the media and edge/outside linebackers coach Kyle Pope was the coach that spoke after practice. Pope is one of many hires that head coach Brent Key made this offseason to help turn around the Yellow Jackets defense. Here is everything he had to say after practice today.
1. On adding Romello Height in the spring...
"He's brought a dynamic ability to the room. He's a kid that's going to bring energy every day. He brings a different light switch to the room that we've been looking for, you know. He wants to work. He wants to be better, and he's a guy that's going to show it day in and day out. And he's also brought leadership. He's been a guy when he came in, and was a little quiet. Now he's going to speak up. He's going to talk. And every day it's a mission for him to go out and get better, man. So we're glad to have him."
2. On Kevin Harris...
"Man, Kevin, Kevin's doing great. It's funny because I was at Bama where he was coming out of high school, so it was part of the guys who was recruiting him. But, man, he's been doing great. Like, he stepped up. The biggest thing for him is to step up and show up every day, and he's taking on that challenge, man. So it's been great. He's another guy who's brought leadership to the room, and he's a guy that I'm very, very excited about. He's showing us some things on the field that's going to help us to be able to go out and perform this season."
3. On Jordan Boyd and the rest of the young players...
"Yeah, I think Jordan has continued to progress. A lot of those young guys are Jordan, Amontrae Bradford, Jacob Cruz. A lot of those guys are progressing really well. So it's very exciting to see what they're doing right now. Because in the spring, of course, it was eye -opener. You get out of high school and you get here in January and doing spring ball. You should be in math class, you know. But now just coming into camp after all that, he got his feet wet. And man, he's out there helping us, making plays, and he's continued to step up. So those young guys are definitely mixing into the flow really well."
4. On what he has noticed about the program in the time that he has been here...
"I think the first thing that I noticed that couldn't go miss is the toughness of these guys, both mentally and physically. You come into a room with guys and go on the field with guys who you see, toughness the moment they step on the field. Their mindset is completely different. Guys they want to work, no complaining, but every day it's working to be consistent. And that's the biggest thing. Tough guys who want to work, who want to win, but also they just want to leave a legacy. So it's been great saying it. You're not coming into a situation that guys that's hesitant. These are some guys that have a mission in front of them and we're there with them and man we want to make it."
5. On getting Sylvain Yondjouen back from injury...
"Man, see when you turn the film on you can't help but see what's there, you know? He's a guy that's flying around. He's a guy that's once again, he's coming back from the injury. So you want to see how he comes back and, heck, he's coming back better than he was when it happened, you know? So those are the things that you love to see. Now, it's going to be a continual process as we're prepared for the season to get him ready to go. But right now, man, he's working hard. He's taking it a day at a time, a rep at a time. And once again, he's doing what he's coach to do. He's doing what we're asking to do. And also, man, I'm very excited about that guy, very excited."
6. On going against the offensive line in practice...
"It helps us a lot because at the end of the day, iron sharpen iron. At the end of the day, we want to get better. Those guys want to get better. So it's no take a rep off. It's no a, just look out for me this one time. No, it's, hey, iron sharpens, iron. I need the best of you. You're going to get the best to me because at the end of the day, we have goals for ourselves personally and as a team. So to be able to reach those goals, we've got to go out and get better every day. Can't waste the day. And at the end of the day, the model here is toughness. So don't take it all. Don't take it easy on only guy. That's not our tough model here."
7. On his role on the defense and coaching these players...
"I think that's the biggest thing in that role with those guys on the heads with this outside backer, again, man. I think that's the biggest thing for us is just get the guys who fit what we want to do. And also hammering on to those guys and realizing we're here to play fast and violent, and we're here to affect the quarterback. We've got to live on the other side of the line of scrimmage. And so that's how we attack it in our Indy and take it from Indy to team and from team to the ball games on Saturdays. So that's the biggest thing we look for him, and that's what we're drilling into those guys. Hey, look, this is what it has to look like, this is what it's going to look like, and this is how we're going to practice. We've got to practice what we preach. We've got to go out and perform."
8. On how to get everyone on the defense on the same page...
"Yeah, I think it keeps guys engaged. At the end of the day, every guy has a role. So the biggest thing is hammering to those guys what their role is, no matter what we're doing in front on defense. And not only that, but we're going to make sure we get the best guys on the field. And to get the best guys on the field, we have to as a defense, get things scoped it around, hey, who's our best players? How do we get them on the field? And how can we allow them to be the best version of themselves on the field? But it's actually exciting for me, too. You know, you got a lot of toys like that to play? Hey, going to have fun, you know? So it's very fun to have a group of guys in that room that that we're blessed to have, not just myself, but that's a defense, you know? So, man, it's fun. It's fun. Like you said, like I'm Makius, or Sylvain, or Romello, or like the list goes on. And as a coach, you get excited, you know, because that's what makes you a good coach, not the X's and O's, but the guys you have, you know, and I enjoy working with those guys every day."
9. On Josh Robinson...
"Man, Josh is that he's that junkyard dog. You know, when you turn on the film, will he be the fastest? Who knows? Will he be the strongest? Who knows? But will he show up? Definitely. He's that guy that is going to go out and be a technician. he's that guy is going to go out and do his job 10 out of 10 times. You're not going to have to question. Is he going to do his job or he's going to be what he's supposed to be? And Josh suggests he's Mr. Consistent. That's how I like to look at him, Mr. Consistent, because he's going to consistently show up where he needs to be, how he needs to be there, and get things handled. And like you said, he's not flashy, not flashy at all, but he gets the job done, man. So with a guy like that, those are the type of guys you can win with."