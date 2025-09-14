Everything From Georgia Tech Kicker Aidan Birr & WR Eric Rivers After Win Over Clemson
Georgia Tech kicker Aidan Birr hit a 55 yard game winning field goal which tied a program record. Birr is not stranger for hitting big kicks in clutch moments and didal so last year in a walk-off win over Florida State in the season opener in 2024. Eric Rivers made big catches in key situations and was pivotal in setting up the offense in prime position to win the game.
Aidan Birr on the fire drill and preparation for the final kick…
“We've worked out a lot throughout camp and practice. Coach Farrell and even Turbo, you know, sometimes even without the team, like we'll run out there and we'll do quick kicks, and then these past few weeks we've practiced it a lot. I definitely couldn't have done it without my holder, the snapper, and then the line. It was a smooth operation. We all went out there. Everybody got set up. We had enough time, and I could sit back there for a second and I was ready to go. So it's a good feeling that it went in.”
Birr on if he knew it was good when it left his foot and what happened after he hit the field goal…
“I mean, I felt pretty good off the foot. It hit like the Allstate hand, so it travelled pretty far. I think I had a couple of extra yards on it. AP, he told me, like stand right there when you make the kick. It was like two minutes left in the game. He's like, stand right there when you make the kick and let everybody come get you. I completely forgot that I just started running around. I was gonna go do like a little Lambo leap, you know, like a Bobby Dodd leap. The fans are coming onto the field, so I kind of met them halfway, I guess. Just a great feeling.”
Eric Rivers on the offense and helping putting team in a position to win the game…
“Yeah, our trust in each other's unmatched. So I just figured that we would move the ball and get him in position to make a play. He's gonna be there and be ready to make those plays when his number's called. So we got all that trust in each other as a tight brotherhood, and we all trust each other in our locker room.”
Birr on what’s going on in his mind when the ball goes through the goalpost….
“I mean, this is what I dreamed about when I committed here, like in that 2022 season, like I came here that year, like this is what we've been dreaming about as a team, like once Coach Key took over, we're ready for games like this. I really appreciate the fans showing up. That's a big factor in the game. They were loud, and I think it helped us a lot on defense and then offense as well. You feed off the fans energy. So we really appreciate them coming out. It was definitely a dream coming here and seeing that stadium filled out real nice.”
Rivers on the experience of the fans in Atlanta and playing in a back-and-forth game…
“It's just a good way to get ourselves going. We've got a long season ahead, and this is just the beginning of it. We just got to get ready and prepare each and every week like it's a championship week because that's what we want to be at the end of the year, and that's what we got to keep working towards.”
Rivers on what Georgia Tech has as a team….
“I think we definitely have something special here. If we just continue to work every day, we can reach our goals and everybody can be happy at the end of the year. So I just come here every day and just give everything to this team because this team, we all believe in each other, and we all invest a lot of hard work for each other.”
Birr on the kick and his communication with the snapper as the clock wound down…
“Yeah, I think I ran out there, and once I looked up at the clock, there were like 13 seconds left, and I knew, like, I really don't like to take my full steps because I want to have time to look up at where I'm aiming for my target. So like I said, we've been working on that situation, so I'm ready for that, and the team's been ready for that. So I was very comfortable with the amount of time we had.”
Birr on how he doesn’t allow the moment to become too big….
“I think you just gotta rely on your process. That next kick is the most important kick.
I had a pretty good day before. I just knew that this next kick is the most important kick. So if you rely on your process and then, like, I lean on God. I went out there and prayed as I'm running on there, I'm leaning on God. So that's just big for me. That takes a lot of pressure off the kick. Obviously, it's a big kick, but like I said, if you just rely on your training and process. You go out there and do what you do. That's what you dream about doing, and that's what you live for.”
Rivers on Haynes King's toughness and putting his body on the line…
“Yeah, it definitely fuels us because if he's gonna go out there and bust his ass and give his all for us, we've got to do the same for him. So I definitely feel like that's part of what gets us going too.”
Birr on King as well…
“Yeah, I mean I agree like just you seeing the offense and the defense playing so well like when I do get my opportunity to go out there like I don't want to let the team down like last year I felt like I let this team down a lot of times and you know, that was a big thing for me this season just I can't let those guys down because they showed a lot of trust in me last year, Coach Key did, the whole staff. So I mean, I just don't want to let anybody down.”