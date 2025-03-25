Everything From Georgia Tech OL Joe Fusile After Yellow Jackets Sixth Spring Practice
After getting back from spring break, Georgia Tech got back on the practice field today to continue spring practice with their annual White and Gold Spring Game less than three weeks away. After the Yellow Jackets' sixth practice today, offensive lineman Joe Fusile spoke to the media, and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On how he is feeling heading into spring...
"-Well, I'm feeling great. I really am. Just some time off to get back in the weight room, get back in the treatment room. Just kind of get some of those things fixed. Being that it's going into my fifth year, it gets easier every year. Just kind of figure out what works for you, kind of taking advice from older guys, guys you've seen. You know, go through the system and get out and what worked for them. I'm feeling pretty good. I'm excited for next year."
2. On giving advice to the freshmen and sophomore...
"It's awesome. It's bittersweet. It's nice to see new guys and we have a ton of talent and I'm super excited about the guys that we have. It is bittersweet. I was telling telling Harrison today I said you know it's weird I used to just stand next to Weston because I knew I was always in the right spot and now I'm sitting there it's just looking around for him I got to find Harrison but. but I'm, I'm super excited about the young guys we have great mindset a lot of talent I'm just trying to give them just kind of the things that were given to me as a young guy the advice just the guidance that helped me get to where I am just trying to help them be the best version."
3. On playing beside a new center...
"It's different, but Harrison's a great center and just the whole line -room gels really well together We're really doing very well for for What we lost last year and yeah, I couldn't be couldn't be happier to play next to Harrison."
4. On having Coach Polly There Alongside Coach Wade...
"It is, and it's awesome. It really is. A lot of our success is such a credit to the guys who have come before. Coach Moe, Robbie Bell, now Coach Polly. Just a ton of great offensive in the in this building. It's been fantastic. I couldn't be, I couldn't be happier with the guys we have now. Coach Polly and Coach Wade Coach Key really provided. They have the same plan but they kind of getting better at football over it's almost like solving a puzzle where you need different perspectives to just kind of get through some things sometimes and it's been great having both of them in the room."
5. On if he has looked back on his journey as a former walk-on to where he is now...
"I do. I do. And I'm super grateful for what I've been able to do and the opportunities that I've been given. I was driving to practice today, and I was just kind of looking at Yellow Jacket Alley, just kind of thinking about making the walk to the stadium when I was a freshman, and it is surreal to see how far I've gone, but it's really just a credit to all the people around me and the hard work that's been done to put me in this position. I couldn't be more grateful to them."
6. On what he has seen from the defensive line...
"JJ is still such a beast. And I'm certain you all have heard enough about JJ to know that he's a rock on our defensive line, but he is just such a force that I don't think they've lost a step at all. And if anything, they're doing a lot better, well, it's just such a great group. And so a lot of the young talent is just working so hard and doing things the right way. It's tough, and they're making us a lot better. It's exciting."
